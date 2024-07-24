Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

• Sam LaPorta was TE1 last year and is the favorite to repeat: His rookie season was historic when compared to other rookies, and his main competition will be 35 years old by midseason.

• His limiting factors remain the same: He still needs to compete for targets with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs and plays for a run-first team.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.