Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison

• Jordan Addison should catch more passes: With tight end T.J. Hockenson likely to miss time, Addison should be the clear second target on the team.

• A suspension is possible: Addison was recently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, which could lead to a suspension early this season.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.