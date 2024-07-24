Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

• Jake Ferguson improved throughout 2023: He wasn’t a fantasy starter the first few weeks of the season but was consistent down the stretch and saved his best performance for the playoffs.

• He should see more targets: The Dallas Cowboys lost some of their running back and wide receiver depth, so they will need to rely more on Ferguson this season.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.