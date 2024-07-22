Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid

• Dalton Kincaid is looking for that sophomore breakout: Kincaid compares favorably to other elite tight ends in their rookie seasons, but there is no guarantee he will take that big step this season.

• Dawson Knox could still limit Kincaid: Kincaid was a great fantasy tight end while Knox was injured, but once Knox was back, Kincaid’s upside was limited.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.