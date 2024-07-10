Fantasy Football: Breakout candidates at running back for 2024

The Raiders went from relying on Josh Jacobs for 21.9 opportunities (carries plus targets) per game in 2023, right into relying on White for 23.8 opportunities per game to close out the last four games of the season when Jacobs was injured. The Raiders have already shown confidence in White to handle a significant workload, and that confidence appears to have been solidified by not drafting or signing any significant competition for touches this offseason. The only notable additions to the running back room this offseason have been Alexander Mattison — one of the league’s most inefficient backs from 2023 — and Dylan Laube, a sixth-round rookie pick, who is a fine rookie sleeper, but far from the favorite for playing time at this point.

Of course, 23.8 opportunities per game is a high number for someone like White to maintain across an entire season. That mark would rank as the best rate in the league last season, over Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley, and even Jacobs who he’s replacing — some of the top workhorses in the league. That being said, the Raiders are set to rely on him pretty heavily where coming in just under 20 opportunities per game wouldn’t be a surprise, and that alone puts him comfortably in the weekly fantasy starter range by default.

The Raiders' lack of depth at the position really keeps this from being too complicated for White to break out as long as he sits atop the depth chart, but as an inexperienced NFL starter, he still comes with risk should he underwhelm in that role. Josh Jacobs had a down year in 2023, averaging 3.5 yards per carry that ranked 34th among 38 qualifying running backs and still, this Raiders team stuck with him for a significant workload every week. However, Jacobs comes with more pedigree and NFL success than White, so the leash may not be nearly as long if White delivers similar inefficiency.

Luckily, White looked decent in his limited starts in 2023, averaging 4.7 yards per carry across four games (tied for 15th) and earning a 73.9 rushing grade over that stretch (tied for 18th). White ranked as the overall PPR RB9 over those final four games, without even posting league-leading efficiency metrics. White isn’t an exceptional NFL running back, nor was he an exceptional prospect coming out of college but considering the expected workload, he doesn’t need to be exceptional to find fantasy success. Of course, every little bit helps but just being good enough to maintain his spot atop the depth chart and the potential workload that comes with it puts him well within breakout consideration for 2024.

2023 fantasy points (PPR RB rank) 2023 PPR points per game (RB rank) 2023 carries per game 2023 targets per game 164.5 (RB29) 12.7 (RB25) 13.7 2.7

Moss, much like the previously mentioned White, replaces a workhorse running back without significant competition for touches. Moss will step in for Joe Mixon as Cincinnati’s lead back in 2024, inheriting a likely similar role that led to no worse than a PPR RB13 finish in five of the last six seasons for Mixon. Moss, also like White, doesn’t come with the NFL pedigree as his predecessor, but the concept is the same — his team might not have much more of a choice but to rely on him in a similar manner, which ultimately correlates to startable fantasy production.

Moss also had stints as a starter in 2023 where he was able to provide encouragement that he can be an effective fantasy producer. He started six games with the Indianapolis Colts and averaged 23.7 opportunities per game, delivering 16.8 PPR fantasy points per game over those starts, which includes two top-five weekly finishes at his position. Moss shouldn’t be expected to carry that same workload in 2024 with a new team after Mixon averaged 18.9 opportunities per game last season. Around 15-16 opportunities per game should be enough to help him outperform his current ADP as RB32 and break out in 2024.

Become Joe Mixon-lite

Mixon has been one of the most solid and reliable fantasy assets for the running back position these past several seasons and has almost always finished as a PPR RB1 by season's end. Nobody is expecting Moss to necessarily finish as a top-12 fantasy running back, especially considering his ADP, but by making the most of his opportunities with the Bengals and leading that backfield in carries and even targets, he’ll have a shot to get there on any given week.

Moss has flashed potential in limited opportunities throughout his career, earning a solid 83.3 career rushing grade, which ranks 25th among 46 qualifying running backs over the past four years, and not too far off from Mixon’s 86.0 (20th). Of course, Mixon accomplished this on double the workload, but Moss has at least shown an ability to be effective with his touches, having also earned 0.20 missed forced tackles per attempt (12th) and a 23.3% first down/touchdown rate (20th) over that span among the same qualifying running backs.

Inherit and convert Mixon’s goal-to-go opportunities

The Bengals are expected to be one of the top offenses in the NFL this coming season with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins set to lead the way once again for an entire season. Because of this, the touchdown potential in this offense will be above average for players like Moss, who is projected as the team’s lead running back.

Last season, Mixon led all running backs in goal-to-go carries (31), converting eight of those opportunities into touchdowns, which ranked 20th in first down/touchdown rate (min. 10 carries). The conversion rate bar isn’t set that high for Moss, with leading the NFL in those opportunities being the more difficult feat to replicate. Because of that, Moss will have to prove worthy of those opportunities early in the season so he can continue to be trusted in those situations for the rest of the year. Last season, Moss was given 16 goal-to-go carries and converted three touchdowns, so the hope will be that with more offensive weapons for defenses to hone in on, he’ll find more success than that in 2024. With those high-value fantasy opportunities combined with his overall opportunity to touch the ball, Moss has potential weekly RB2 value in Cincinnati, in line for a clear breakout season.