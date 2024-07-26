Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White

• Zamir White won the offseason: The Las Vegas Raiders seemed poised to bring in a big-name running back through free agency or the draft, but they chose to stick with White as their lead back.

• White won’t run as much: The Raiders used to be comfortable giving their lead running back 20-plus carries, but their new offensive coordinator will use at least a two-man backfield.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.