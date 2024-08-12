Fantasy Football: 5 players poised to be league winners

• Isiah Pacheco shines in difficult situations: Pacheco has become one of the league's best running backs against boxes with eight or more defenders or when an offensive lineman struggles with their block.

• Chris Olave is the real deal: Only a few wide receivers have played better in their first two NFL seasons over the past decade than Olave.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

From first-round picks to undrafted gems and everywhere in between, fantasy football playoff and championship teams are constructed from a wide variety of players, although most cores include those selected early on.

These league-winner articles aim to identify the players who should be picked in the second, third and fourth rounds and are most likely to propel fantasy teams to glory at the end of the season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, August 12