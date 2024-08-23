All
Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: Pick No. 10

2WA0JFX Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) is pushed out of bounds by New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) during the second half an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Lots of value to be had: Late first-round picks can be an ideal opportunity to grab a young, high-potential wide receiver entering their peak.

• Target quarterback and tight end in the fourth and fifth rounds: After starting the team with a solid foundation, it’s good to end with a top-six quarterback and tight end.

Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF's suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 12-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking 10th.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Round 1, Pick 10: Draft a wide receiver

In most leagues, the top three running backs are selected in the top six picks, making the value in the second half of the first round at wide receiver. While Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley have ADPs in the later part of the first round, they are both older players who had their best season a few years ago. There is reason to be optimistic about them this year, but they might not return to glory. The far safer play is picking a wide receiver in the first round.

Top Target: Puka Nacua (Player Profile)

Nacua finished with the fourth-most fantasy points among all wide receivers last season, making it one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver of all time.

His situation this year is very similar to last year, with Sean McVay as his head coach, Matthew Stafford as his quarterback and Cooper Kupp as his primary competition. It is certainly possible that Nacua will have an even better sophomore season. Still, he has a one-year sample size of excellent play compared to the wide receivers selected ahead of him who have been clear elite options for multiple seasons.

Possible Targets: Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London

Round 2, Pick 15: Draft a running back

