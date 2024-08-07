Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb

• Nick Chubb has been one of the best: Chubb has earned a 94.4 PFF rushing grade over his career, the highest mark among all running backs since 2006, beating out Marshawn Lynch, Derrick Henry and Adrian Peterson.

• Chubb’s fantasy value completely depends on his health: Chubb is on the PUP list and may not be back to 100% at any point this season.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7

Player Performance

Nick Chubb is one of the best runners in NFL history. His career 5.3 yards per carry ranks third all-time among running backs, just ahead of Jim Brown, Mercury Morris, Joe Perry, Gale Sayers and Barry Sanders.

His rushing production has been elite, no matter the situation or metric. He has seldom been used as a receiver, though, as he has run just an average number of routes per game and generated a below-average target rate.

From 2019 to 2022, Chubb consistently ranked between RB6 and RB12. His lack of receiving production put a ceiling on his fantasy potential.

The Browns suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 last season. Per the Browns official website, Chubb “ underwent two successful surgeries to repair his medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament (MCL), as well as his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).”

He was placed on the active PUP list at the start of training camp, and he is currently still on the list. Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot believes that Chubb will be activated at some point during training camp, which raises some hope that he might be ready to play in Week 1, though it's not a certainty.

The big question is how close to 100% Chubb will be when he returns. Typically, it takes about a year for a player to fully recover from a severe knee injury. While Chubb is a unique athlete, offering some reason for optimism, this injury was more severe than most knee injuries.