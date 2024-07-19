Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

• Deebo Samuel Sr. is an elite Z wide receiver: Most of the elite fantasy wide receivers play the X position or in the slot within three-receiver sets. Samuel is arguably the best who consistently plays the Z position.

• The Brandon Aiyuk trade request complicates things: Aiyuk getting traded could help Samuel’s fantasy production, but it’s also possible Samuel gets traded so Aiyuk can get a new contract.

