Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Top 400

2TB3R83 USA. 03rd Dec, 2023. December 3, 2023: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches the pass and runs for a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders played at FedEd Field in Landover, Maryland. Cory Royster/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA (Credit Image: © Cory Royster/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Five wide receivers in the top six: The top five wide receivers, led by CeeDee Lamb, are too dependable to pass up in the top half of the first round.

Jonathan Taylor re-enters the top 12: The Indianapolis Colts running back has played well enough in the right situations which should lead to a huge season despite the recent injuries.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top-400 rankings in PPR, single quarterback redraft leagues. For rankings in any other format, check out our draft rankings page where you can filter by rankings and position. If you prefer article form, you can find half-PPR, standard, superflex, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1 Player Profile
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1 Player Profile
3 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1 Player Profile
4 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1 Player Profile
5 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR4 1 Player Profile
6 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR5 1 Player Profile
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1 Player Profile
8 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 1 Player Profile
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 2 Player Profile
10 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2 Player Profile
11 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB4 2 Player Profile
12 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB5 2 Player Profile
13 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2 Player Profile
14 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB6 2 Player Profile
15 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2 Player Profile
16 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB7 2 Player Profile
17 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB8 2 Player Profile
18 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB9 2 Player Profile
19 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR10 2 Player Profile
20 WR Chris Olave Saints WR11 2 Player Profile
21 WR Drake London Falcons WR12 2 Player Profile
22 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB10 2 Player Profile
23 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
24 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 2
25 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2 Player Profile
26 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR13 2 Player Profile
27 WR Nico Collins Texans WR14 3 Player Profile
28 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3 Player Profile
29 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR15 3 Player Profile
30 RB James Cook Bills RB11 3 Player Profile
31 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR16 3 Player Profile
32 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB12 3 Player Profile
33 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR17 3 Player Profile
34 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB13 3 Player Profile
35 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR18 3 Player Profile
36 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 3
37 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR19 3 Player Profile
38 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 3
39 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 3 Player Profile
40 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE3 4 Player Profile
41 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR20 4 Player Profile
42 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR21 4 Player Profile
43 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE4 4 Player Profile
44 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22 4 Player Profile
45 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE5 4 Player Profile
46 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR23 4 Player Profile
47 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR24 4 Player Profile
48 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE6 4 Player Profile
49 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR25 4 Player Profile
50 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
51 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB15 4 Player Profile
52 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR26 4 Player Profile
53 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB16 4 Player Profile
54 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB17 4 Player Profile
55 TE George Kittle 49ers TE7 4 Player Profile
56 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB18 4 Player Profile
57 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB6 4
58 WR Tank Dell Texans WR27 4 Player Profile
59 WR George Pickens Steelers WR28 4 Player Profile
60 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR29 4 Player Profile
61 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR30 4 Player Profile
62 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31 4 Player Profile
63 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR32 4
64 RB James Conner Cardinals RB19 4 Player Profile
65 RB David Montgomery Lions RB20 5 Player Profile
66 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB21 5 Player Profile
67 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB22 5 Player Profile
68 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB7 5
69 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB8 5
70 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR33 5 Player Profile
71 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR34 5
72 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR35 5 Player Profile
73 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 5 Player Profile
74 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB23 5 Player Profile
75 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR36 5 Player Profile
76 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR37 5 Player Profile
77 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB24 5 Player Profile
78 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB25 6 Player Profile
79 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE9 6 Player Profile
80 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR38 6 Player Profile
81 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB26 6 Player Profile
82 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB9 6
83 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
84 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE10 6 Player Profile
85 QB Jordan Love Packers QB11 6
86 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB12 6
87 TE David Njoku Browns TE11 6 Player Profile
88 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB27 6 Player Profile
89 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB28 6 Player Profile
90 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB29 6 Player Profile
91 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB30 6 Player Profile
92 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB31 6 Player Profile
93 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB32 6
94 WR Christian Watson Packers WR39 6 Player Profile
95 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB33 6
96 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR40 6 Player Profile
97 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR41 6 Player Profile
98 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR42 6 Player Profile
99 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR43 6 Player Profile
100 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR44 6 Player Profile
101 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 6 Player Profile
102 RB Zamir White Raiders RB34 7 Player Profile
103 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB35 7
104 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB36 7 Player Profile
105 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
106 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB37 7
107 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
108 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR46 7
109 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB14 7
110 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR47 7 Player Profile
111 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR48 7 Player Profile
112 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB38 7 Player Profile
113 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR49 7
114 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR50 7
115 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB39 7 Player Profile
116 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB15 7
117 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB40 7
118 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR51 7
119 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR52 7
120 RB Blake Corum Rams RB41 7 Player Profile
121 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB42 7 Player Profile
122 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR53 7 Player Profile
123 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7 Player Profile
124 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR54 7
125 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB43 7 Player Profile
126 QB Jared Goff Lions QB16 7
127 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB17 7
128 WR Mike Williams Jets WR55 7
129 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR56 7
130 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR57 7 Player Profile
131 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE14 7
132 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR58 7
133 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE15 7
134 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR59 8
135 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB18 8
136 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB44 8 Player Profile
137 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB45 8 Player Profile
138 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR60 8
139 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB46 8
140 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR61 8
141 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB47 8 Player Profile
142 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB48 8
143 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR62 8
144 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB19 8
145 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR63 8
146 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR64 8
147 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB20 8
148 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR65 8
149 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB49 8
150 WR Josh Downs Colts WR66 8 Player Profile
151 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB21 8
152 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR67 8
153 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB22 8
154 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE16 8
155 RB Ray Davis Bills RB50 8
156 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB23 8
157 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB24 8
158 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB25 8
159 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB51 8
160 QB Will Levis Titans QB26 8
161 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB52 8
162 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB53 8
163 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB54 8
164 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR68 9
165 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR69 9
166 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR70 9
167 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB27 9
168 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB55 9
169 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB56 9
170 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR71 9 Player Profile
171 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB28 9
172 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR72 9
173 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB57 9
174 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB29 9
175 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF1 9
176 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB58 9
177 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB59 9
178 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF2 9
179 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR73 9
180 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR74 9
181 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB60 9
182 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF3 9
183 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB61 9
184 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR75 9
185 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF4 9
186 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
187 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB62 9
188 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
189 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
190 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR77 9
191 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR78 9
192 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB31 9
193 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE17 9
194 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF6 9
195 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB63 9
196 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
197 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF7 9
198 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF8 9
199 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE18 9
200 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE19 9
201 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE20 9
202 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF9 9
203 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
204 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE21 9
205 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB32 9
206 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF10 9
207 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
208 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF11 9
209 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
210 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE22 9
211 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE23 9
212 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 9
213 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF12 9
214 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR79 9
215 K Jake Elliott Eagles K5 9
216 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K6 9
217 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 9
218 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF13 9
219 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB65 10
220 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF14 10
221 K Tyler Bass Bills K8 10
222 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K9 10
223 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE24 10
224 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K10 10
225 K Evan McPherson Bengals K11 10
226 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF15 10
227 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF16 10
228 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE25 10
229 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE26 10
230 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR80 10
231 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR81 10
232 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE27 10
233 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR82 10
234 K Jason Myers Seahawks K12 10
235 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB66 10
236 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE28 10
237 K Matt Gay Colts K13 10
238 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB67 10
239 K Cairo Santos Bears K14 10
240 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB68 10
241 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR83 10
242 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR84 10
243 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE29 10
244 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR85 10
245 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR86 10
246 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE30 10
247 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR87 10
248 WR Ray-Ray McCloud III Falcons WR88 10
249 WR Dyami Brown Commanders WR89 10
250 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB33 10
251 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR90 10
252 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR91 10
253 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB69 10
254 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR92 10
255 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR93 10
256 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB70 10
257 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR94 10
258 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB71 10
259 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB72 10
260 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB73 10
261 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB74 10
262 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR95 10
263 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE31 10
264 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
265 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE32 10
266 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR96 10
267 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR97 10
268 K Jake Bates Lions K15 10
269 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
270 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF17 10
271 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF18 10
272 RB Deneric Prince Chiefs RB77 10
273 WR Noah Brown Texans WR98 10
274 RB Royce Freeman Cowboys RB78 10
275 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE33 10
276 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB79 10
277 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR99 10
278 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K16 10
279 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF19 10
280 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB80 10
281 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR100 10
282 K Joshua Karty Rams K17 10
283 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE34 10
284 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR101 10
285 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR102 10
286 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
287 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K18 10
288 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB82 10
289 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K19 10
290 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR103 10
291 K Blake Grupe Saints K20 10
292 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB83 10
293 WR Brenden Rice Chargers WR104 10
294 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR105 10
295 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE35 10
296 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF20 10
297 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE36 10
298 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE37 10
299 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB84 10
300 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE38 10
301 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF21 10
302 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB34 10
303 WR Mack Hollins Bills WR106 10
304 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR107 10
305 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE39 10
306 WR Bo Melton Packers WR108 10
307 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF22 10
308 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR109 10
309 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR110 10
310 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF23 10
311 K Matt Prater Cardinals K21 10
312 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR111 10
313 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE40 10
314 WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Saints WR112 10
315 RB Evan Hull Colts RB85 10
316 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR113 10
317 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR114 10
318 K Chris Boswell Steelers K22 10
319 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
320 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K23 10
321 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR115 10
322 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR116 10
323 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE41 10
324 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB86 10
325 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR117 10
326 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE42 10
327 K Wil Lutz Broncos K24 10
328 WR Jalen Nailor Vikings WR118 10
329 WR Bub Means Saints WR119 10
330 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
331 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE43 10
332 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB35 10
333 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE44 10
334 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB87 10
335 QB Drew Lock Giants QB36 10
336 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR120 10
337 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE45 10
338 QB Nick Mullens Vikings QB37 10
339 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE46 10
340 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR121 10
341 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB38 10
342 K Cam Little Jaguars K25 10
343 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR122 10
344 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE47 10
345 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
346 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF26 10
347 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB88 10
348 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE48 10
349 K Nick Folk Titans K26 10
350 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR123 10
351 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE49 10
352 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF27 10
353 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR124 10
354 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB40 10
355 K Anders Carlson Packers K27 10
356 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB41 10
357 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR125 10
358 QB Carson Wentz Chiefs QB42 10
359 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB89 10
360 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF28 10
361 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K28 10
362 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE50 10
363 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE51 10
364 TE Johnny Mundt Vikings TE52 10
365 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB90 10
366 TE Josh Whyle Titans TE53 10
367 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB91 10
368 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR126 10
369 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB92 10
370 TE Brock Wright Lions TE54 10
371 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF29 10
372 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE55 10
373 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
374 TE Luke Schoonmaker Cowboys TE56 10
375 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF31 10
376 RB Pierre Strong Jr. Browns RB93 10
377 WR Jake Bobo Seahawks WR127 10
378 K Will Reichard Vikings K29 10
379 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB94 10
380 RB Carson Steele Chiefs RB95 10
381 K Graham Gano Giants K30 10
382 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR128 10
383 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB43 10
384 WR KhaDarel Hodge Falcons WR129 10
385 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR130 10
386 RB Cordarrelle Patterson Steelers RB96 10
387 WR Robert Woods Texans WR131 10
388 TE Lucas Krull Broncos TE57 10
389 RB Dare Ogunbowale Texans RB97 10
390 WR Parker Washington Jaguars WR132 10
391 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB98 10
392 K Riley Patterson Commanders K31 10
393 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
394 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR133 10
395 RB Kevin Harris Patriots RB99 10
396 WR Allen Lazard Jets WR134 10
397 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
398 TE Mo Alie-Cox Colts TE58 10
399 TE Luke Farrell Jaguars TE59 10
400 QB Jimmy Garoppolo Rams QB44 10
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $9.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.