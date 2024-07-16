Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

• Justin Jefferson keeps getting better: Most of Jefferson’s per-game and per-route numbers have improved throughout his NFL career.

• The Minnesota Vikings have changed quarterbacks: Jefferson didn't produce as many fantasy points per game without Kirk Cousins at quarterback, but he still managed to put up relatively high marks.

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16

Editor's note: The article was written before Vikings WR Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. We will update this article if the Vikings' WR situation changes.

Player Performance

Jefferson started his career with one of the best rookie seasons of all time, and he has only gotten better.

He has improved his numbers in the following metrics in each season of his career: receiving yards per game, forced missed tackles per game, percentage of 5-plus-yard receptions, yards per route run and PFF receiving grade.

He ranks in the 95th percentile or better in every category over the last three seasons, and the three routes where he’s not in the 80th percentile or better are the three routes he runs the least.

It’s hard to nitpick a wide receiver who has just got off to arguably the best four-season start in NFL history. That said, he doesn’t have a season with a PFF receiving grade over 92.0, which Tyreek Hill has accomplished in each of the last two seasons and Davante Adams accomplished in 2020 and 2021. Jefferson has never been the highest-graded receiver in a season, but he’s been the most consistent over the last four years.

Competition for Touches