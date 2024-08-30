All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP defensive back tiers 3.0

2WC0KW2 Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Jonathon Macri

• Deployment and consistency provide the most confidence at the top of the rankings: Traits that can be hard to find at such a volatile position, but there are a select few who hold the edge above all others.

• Allowing alignment projections and past production history to fuel the ranks: Projecting ideal IDP usage and incorporating tackles versus expected helps guide these 2024 rankings.

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: Ideal IDP defensive backs

Rank Position Player Team
1 S1 Derwin James Jr. Chargers
2 S2 Jaquan Brisker Bears
3 S3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers
4 S4 Kyle Dugger Patriots
5 S5 Kyle Hamilton Ravens
6 S6 Budda Baker Cardinals
7 S7 Kamren Curl Rams
8 S8 Brian Branch Lions
9 S9 Grant Delpit Browns

Leading the defensive backs in 2024, once again, is the most consistent and reliable producer at the position in Derwin James, who is coming off three straight seasons as a top-five IDP safety. He is also the league's only safety to finish top-five in tackles versus expected in each of the past three seasons, and even with a new coaching staff coming in, there are no concerns about his potential path to production as a player that can and will see high-efficiency alignments for IDP and doesn’t disappoint when given those opportunities.

Jaquan Brisker has also emerged over the past two years as a high-end tackler for the position with IDP-friendly alignments to bank on for consistent IDP production. The Chicago Bears also project as one of the more ideal IDP safety deployments heading into this season, which is good news for Brisker who has thrived around the line of scrimmage, playing 44% of his defensive snaps in the box last season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. will be a lot of IDP managers' first defensive back off the board, and understandably so after he finished as the top-scoring overall player at his position in 2023. Winfield doesn’t necessarily project for the same ideal usage as James or Brisker, or even a lot of the other names in this top tier, but his ability to be productive in different ways keeps him in this range, even if he shouldn’t be expected to repeat as S1 this season.

Brian Branch is coming off a rookie season where he wasn’t fully unleashed from a snaps perspective but still produced CB3 numbers overall and was CB2 in points per game. Branch should be expected to see a larger workload this season while also potentially filling in with some safety snaps, according to some early offseason reports. A true full-time nickel corner and strong safety is exactly what Branch needs to be in contention for a repeat DB1-type season for IDP. He has changed from being classified as a cornerback in IDP formats to now being considered a safety, given the reports that this is where he mostly lined up in camp.

Tier 2: Strong and trustworthy producers

Rank Position Player Team
10 S10 Jeremy Chinn Commanders
11 S11 Josh Metellus Vikings
12 S12 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers
13 S13 Julian Love Seahawks
14 S14 Xavier McKinney Packers
15 S15 Reed Blankenship Eagles
16 S16 Jalen Pitre Texans
17 S17 Donovan Wilson Cowboys
18 S18 Jessie Bates III Falcons
19 CB1 Nate Hobbs Raiders
20 CB2 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks
21 S19 C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles
22 S20 Jalen Thompson Cardinals
23 S21 Jevon Holland Dolphins
24 S22 Kevin Byard Bears

Jeremy Chinn and Josh Metellus project for some of the best IDP safety alignments at the position heading into this season, giving them a great chance to be among the best tacklers at the position. Josh Metellus was essentially the second linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense in 2023, playing 92% of his snaps around the line of scrimmage (box, slot, defensive line), which is as good as it gets for IDP. And Jeremy Chinn is set for a bounce-back type season after hardly seeing the field last year in Carolina. He steps in as the starting strong safety in Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders defense, which projects as one of the more ideal tackling deployments heading into 2024.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavier McKinney and Jessie Bates aren’t likely to see those ideal IDP alignments so there should be some tempered expectations for them on a weekly basis in terms of tackle potential. However, all three safeties have shown an ability to deliver for IDP as some of the top performers in tackles versus expected last season and are going to be highly sought-after options in drafts this offseason.

Nate Hobbs and Devon Witherspoon are the top cornerbacks to mix in with the safeties as some of the best tackling options at the position. They play in the slot, which is ultimately going to be more reliable year-to-year than banking on repeating big plays. Hobbs and Witherspoon both ranked among the top 95th percentile at the position in tackles versus expected and are the best bets to lead the position in tackle production in 2024.

Tier 3: The most comfortable IDP starters remaining

Rank Position Player Team
25 S23 Brandon Jones Dolphins
26 CB3 Taron Johnson Bills
27 CB4 Kenny Moore II Colts
28 S24 Camryn Bynum Vikings
29 S25 Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks
30 S26 Taylor Rapp Bills
31 S27 Julian Blackmon Colts
32 CB5 Kyler Gordon Bears
33 CB6 L'Jarius Sneed Titans
34 CB7 Tyrique Stevenson Bears
35 S28 Justin Reid Chiefs
36 S29 P.J. Locke Broncos
37 S30 Javon Bullard Packers

Brandon Jones leads this tier as a potential breakout candidate heading into this season. He’s yet to play an entire season as a starter, but whenever he’s on the field, he’s been among the league's most effective and productive IDP safeties, so there’s a level of hope that his new status as a locked-in starter for the Denver Broncos will allow his IDP potential to come to fruition in 2024.

More strong tackling corners help fill out this tier with Taron Johnson, Kenny Moore, Christian Gonzalez, Tyrique Stevenson and L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed and Stevenson are the lone outside corners to make the tier and become a bit riskier in this range as a result. However, both players were strong performers in points per game and tackles versus expected last season.

Green Bay Packers rookie safety Javon Bullard appears to be in a good position to start this season, which raises him up the rankings as a volume-heavy player with the opportunity to produce solid IDP numbers on any given week.

Tier 4: Plenty of volume-based production to choose from

Rank Position Player Team
38 CB8 Roger McCreary Titans
39 CB9 Christian Gonzalez Patriots
40 CB10 Mike Hilton Bengals
41 CB11 Trent McDuffie Chiefs
42 S31 Justin Simmons Falcons
43 S32 Amani Hooker Titans
44 S33 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers
45 S34 Harrison Smith Vikings
46 S35 Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers
47 S36 Tony Adams Jets
48 S37 Jason Pinnock Giants
49 CB12 Deommodore Lenoir 49ers
50 CB13 Charvarius Ward 49ers
51 CB14 Mike Sainristil Commanders
52 S38 Jabrill Peppers Patriots
53 S39 Jordan Poyer Dolphins
54 S40 Vonn Bell Bengals
55 S41 Jordan Fuller Panthers
56 CB15 Jalen Ramsey Dolphins
57 CB16 D.J. Reed Jets
58 CB17 Paulson Adebo Saints
59 CB18 Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals
60 S42 Marcus Williams Ravens
61 S43 Quentin Lake Rams
62 S44 Antonio Johnson Jaguars
63 CB19 Alontae Taylor Saints
64 CB20 Kader Kohou Dolphins
65 CB21 Tykee Smith Buccaneers
66 CB22 Keisean Nixon Packers
67 S45 Geno Stone Bengals
68 S46 Alohi Gilman Chargers
69 S47 Jartavius Martin Commanders
70 S48 Jimmie Ward Texans
71 S49 Andre Cisco Jaguars

There are still plenty of starting safeties in this tier, highlighting the depth of the position. Any one of these players can emerge as a top-12 IDP by the end of the year if things go their way. Big plays often tend to swing the position’s point leaders significantly but as unstable metrics to chase year-to-year, they should not be weighed heavily in rankings.

With that in mind, fading the position and grabbing the players in this tier as second or third starting options for fantasy lineups in 2024 is the best way to approach the safety position in IDP. None of the safeties in this tier necessarily project for strong production roles or have been overly effective recent tacklers at the position, so that hurts their chances and rankings at this point, but there’s so much variance with the position that they are well worth taking shots on here for the chance to emerge.

The cornerbacks in this tier were all above average in terms of tackles versus expected last season, and as a result, they were among the better points-per-game producers for the position as well.

Tier 5: Volume and some big play luck could still vault anyone from this group higher

Rank Position Player Team
72 S50 Chuck Clark Jets
73 S51 Tyrann Mathieu Saints
74 S52 Tre'von Moehrig Raiders
75 S53 Marcus Epps Raiders
76 S54 Tyler Nubin Giants
77 S55 DeShon Elliott Steelers
78 S56 Mike Edwards Bills
79 CB23 Derek Stingley Jr. Texans
80 CB24 Darius Slay Eagles
81 CB25 Rasul Douglas Bills
82 CB26 Brandon Stephens Ravens
83 CB27 Marlon Humphrey Ravens
84 S57 Quandre Diggs Titans
85 S58 Will Harris Saints
86 S59 Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers
87 S60 Bryan Cook Chiefs
88 S61 Kerby Joseph Lions
89 S62 Xavier Woods Panthers
90 CB28 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings
91 CB29 Carlton Davis III Lions
92 CB30 Darious Williams Rams
93 CB31 Caelen Carson Cowboys
94 CB32 Tyson Campbell Jaguars
95 CB33 Benjamin St-Juste Commanders
96 CB34 Martin Emerson Jr. Browns
97 S63 Juan Thornhill Browns
98 S64 Malik Hooker Cowboys
99 S65 Nick Cross Colts
100 CB35 Marshon Lattimore Saints

The final tier continues with more expected full-time safeties heading into this season, and much like the previous tier, all have strong shots at outperforming expectations by being on the right side of variance this season, with full-time snaps being their greatest assets in helping them get there.

The same can be said for the corners in this final tier as they’ve at least had some history of being effective at such an unstable position. It’s a larger group to choose from and they’re ranked with a combination of past production and opportunity in mind to round out the final tier.

Jordan Battle made the breakout defensive back list this offseason as a player to bet on in the Cincinnati Bengals crowded safety room, but it’s starting to look like his chances of being a full-time starter this season are dire. Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, who were both brought in via free agency, took all the starting reps in the preseason, which essentially crushes the hopes and dreams we (I) might have for Battle in 2024.

