Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

2T5YHHA New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Nathan Jahnke

Garrett Wilson has been held back: The New York Jets have earned just a 47.1 team passing grade over the last two seasons, by far the worst mark among the league's 32 teams.

• Wilson now has more competition for targets: Last year, if you compared all the NFL's wide receiver depth charts and removed the top wide receiver on each team, the Jets had the worst group in the league. To address this, they added new weapons this year.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

