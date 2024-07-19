All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

2RTJX55 Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

By Nathan Jahnke

Jahmyr Gibbs was a playmaker in the run game: Few running backs produced explosive runs as often as Gibbs.

• The Detroit Lions offensive line got even better: Veteran Kevin Zeitler comes in to fill the one weakness on the line, which should help Gibbs become even more unstoppable.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The PFF player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible. The profiles use the best data points at PFF’s disposal to examine how well the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19

Player Performance

Gibbs was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He enters the 2024 season as the second-highest-graded running back of the last six drafts.

While he has a reputation for being more of a pass-catching specialist, Gibbs shined in the run game last year, turning runs into 10- and 15-yard gains more often than most other running backs.

Gibbs consistently excelled in ideal situations. On perfectly blocked plays, when he could follow his intended point of attack and against seven or fewer men in the box, he ranked between the 95th and 99th percentile in PFF rushing grade.

He finished in the top 12 of most cumulative receiving stats due to his high number of routes run. However, his efficiency did not stand out in any specific area. His relatively low receiving grade is a bit concerning, as most running backs who become successful receiving backs tend to have better rookie seasons in terms of grade and efficiency.

Running back coach Scottie Montgomery has said Gibbs needs to “go to that next level” from a passing-game standpoint.

Competition for Touches

