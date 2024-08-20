Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Combined offense and IDP rankings and strategy

• LAST CHANCE for 25% off a PFF subscription: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25 until Aug. 20.
Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes
A common barrier preventing fantasy football gamers from playing in IDP leagues is being unsure of where to value defensive players among the offensive players they already know. Consider this a strategy guide for the optimal draft approach for IDP leagues, with summarized reasoning and walkthroughs throughout a typical 30-round draft.
Also included are preferred scoring and lineup requirements to provide a balanced starting point for fantasy gamers to dive in.
Offensive scoring (standard PPR):
|Event
|Points
|Passing touchdown
|4
|Passing yards
|1 point for every 25
|Rushing/receiving touchdown
|6
|Receptions
|1
PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
|POSITION
|SOLO TKLs
|ASSISTS
|SACKS
|TFLs
|QB HITS
|DL
|2.5
|1.25
|5
|1
|2
|LB
|1.5
|0.75
|4
|1
|2
|DB
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.
Starting lineup requirements (30 rounds):
|Position
|Minimum starters
|Maximum starters
|Quarterback
|1
|1
|Running back
|2
|4
|Wide receiver
|3
|5
|Tight end
|1
|3
|Total offensive starters
|10
|Edge defender
|2
|2
|Defensive tackle
|1
|2
|Linebacker
|3
|4
|Cornerback
|1
|2
|Safety
|1
|2
|Total defensive starters
|10
Rounds 1-4: Getting started and the first IDPs off the board
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|1.01
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|RB1
|1.02
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|WR1
|1.03
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|WR2
|1.04
|Ja'Marr Chase
|Bengals
|WR3
|1.05
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|WR4
|1.06
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR5
|1.07
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|RB2
|1.08
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|RB3
|1.09
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|WR6
|1.10
|Puka Nacua
|Rams
|WR7
|1.11
|Garrett Wilson
|Jets
|WR8
|1.12
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|RB4
|2.01
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|WR9
|2.02
|Marvin Harrison
|Cardinals
|WR10
|2.03
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|RB5
|2.04
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|RB6
|2.05
|Chris Olave
|Saints
|WR11
|2.06
|Drake London
|Falcons
|WR12
|2.07
|De'Von Achane
|Dolphins
|RB7
|2.08
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR13
|2.09
|Jaylen Waddle
|Dolphins
|WR14
|2.10
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR15
|2.11
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|TE1
|2.12
|Brandon Aiyuk
|49ers
|WR16
|3.01
|Nico Collins
|Texans
|WR17
|3.02
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|RB8
|3.03
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|RB9
|3.04
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|RB10
|3.05
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|QB1
|3.06
|DJ Moore
|Bears
|WR18
|3.07
|Malik Nabers
|Giants
|WR19
|3.08
|DK Metcalf
|Seahawks
|WR20
|3.09
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE2
|3.10
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|RB11
|3.11
|Stefon Diggs
|Texans
|WR21
|3.12
|DeVonta Smith
|Eagles
|WR22
|4.01
|Michael Pittman
|Colts
|WR23
|4.02
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|QB2
|4.03
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|QB3
|4.04
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|QB4
|4.05
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|TE3
|4.06
|Trey McBride
|Cardinals
|TE4
|4.07
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|ED1
|4.08
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|ED2
|4.09
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|ED3
|4.10
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|ED4
|4.11
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|ED5
|4.12
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|ED6
Having three or four offensive skill position players at this point is ideal through the first four rounds. In almost every combined offense and IDP fantasy league, the elite offensive players will come off the board early and often. You want to have a handful of true difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball, so loading up on wide receivers or running backs is always going to be the optimal approach in this format.
Fantasy managers should always be aware of how many more legitimate targets are left on the board that they’d like to target at each position to help make decisions along the way. Early in these types of drafts, there are still plenty of quarterbacks, tight ends, and IDPs still left, which should keep us focused on running back and wide receiver.
For those IDP managers that want/need the elite edge defenders for their rosters – and based on this scoring system, it isn’t one-sided in favor of linebackers – the end of the fourth round would be the absolute earliest to look to add those elite edge options. Keep in mind that it’s still early and there will be other strong edge/IDP candidates later on if there is still good offensive value on the board.
Ideal starting lineup through the first four rounds:
- QB: 0-1
- RB: 1-3
- WR: 1-3
- TE: 0-1
- ED: 0-1
Rounds 5-8: Where many more IDPs will commonly come off the board
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|5.01
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|RB12
|5.02
|James Cook
|Bills
|RB13
|5.03
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers
|RB14
|5.04
|Josh Hines-Allen
|Jaguars
|ED7
|5.05
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|ED8
|5.06
|Foyesade Oluokun
|Jaguars
|LB1
|5.07
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|LB2
|5.08
|Zaire Franklin
|Colts
|LB3
|5.09
|Tee Higgins
|Bengals
|WR24
|5.10
|George Pickens
|Steelers
|WR25
|5.11
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|WR26
|5.12
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|TE5
|6.01
|Keenan Allen
|Bears
|WR27
|6.02
|Joe Mixon
|Texans
|RB15
|6.03
|Will Anderson Jr.
|Texans
|ED9
|6.04
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|ED10
|6.05
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|DT1
|6.06
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|DT2
|6.07
|Alex Singleton
|Broncos
|LB4
|6.08
|Ernest Jones
|Rams
|LB5
|6.09
|T.J. Edwards
|Panthers
|LB6
|6.10
|Harold Landry III
|Titans
|ED11
|6.11
|Rashee Rice
|Chiefs
|WR28
|6.12
|Evan Engram
|Jaguars
|TE6
|7.01
|Dalton Kincaid
|Bills
|TE7
|7.02
|Zay Flowers
|Ravens
|WR29
|7.03
|C.J. Stroud
|Texans
|QB5
|7.04
|Anthony Richardson
|Colts
|QB6
|7.05
|Montez Sweat
|Bears
|ED12
|7.06
|Jermaine Johnson
|Jets
|ED13
|7.07
|Rashan Gary
|Packers
|ED14
|7.08
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|Texans
|LB7
|7.09
|Nick Bolton
|Chiefs
|LB8
|7.10
|Cooper Kupp
|Rams
|WR30
|7.11
|Tank Dell
|Texans
|WR31
|7.12
|Kenneth Walker
|Seahawks
|RB16
|8.01
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|LB9
|8.02
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|LB10
|8.03
|C.J. Mosley
|Jets
|LB11
|8.04
|Bobby Okereke
|Giants
|LB12
|8.05
|Terrel Bernard
|Bills
|LB13
|8.06
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|QB7
|8.07
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|QB8
|8.08
|Christian Kirk
|Jaguars
|WR32
|8.09
|Terry McLaurin
|Commanders
|WR33
|8.10
|George Kittle
|49ers
|TE8
|8.11
|Calvin Ridley
|Titans
|WR34
|8.12
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|WR35
For the fantasy managers that didn’t address tight end, quarterback or edge defender in the first four rounds, it’s a good time to target at least two of those positions as the reliable starters pool begins to dry up. Doubling up on top-15 edge options is also a viable strategy to protect against a potential injury, as that player’s replacement will rarely produce similar production numbers, making the waiver-wire and/or depth options less than ideal once the season begins.
Within these four rounds, fantasy managers may find that the upside for some of the offensive players isn’t quite as high as these top IDP options (depending on scoring), so spending more capital on quarterback, tight end and IDPs for this range makes more sense.
There’s likely to be a run on linebackers during these rounds, especially for a lot of the top-12 options, but it’s important not to panic, as there are plenty of other full-time options who can provide similar production. The focus instead will be on trying to grab those second-third tier offensive players at quarterback and/or tight end, and potentially some fringe first-second tier defensive linemen.
Ideal starting lineup through eight rounds:
- QB: 1
- RB: 2-4
- WR: 2-4
- TE: 1
- ED: 1-2
- LB: 0-1
Rounds 9-12: Getting a reliable interior defender, and key depth pieces
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|9.01
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB17
|9.02
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|DT3
|9.03
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|LB14
|9.04
|Brian Burns
|Giants
|ED15
|9.05
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|ED16
|9.06
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|RB18
|9.07
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings
|RB19
|9.08
|Kyzir White
|Cardinals
|LB15
|9.09
|Quay Walker
|Packers
|LB16
|9.10
|Eric Kendricks
|Cowboys
|LB17
|9.11
|Derrick Brown
|Panthers
|DT4
|9.12
|Christian Wilkins
|Raiders
|DT5
|10.01
|Boye Mafe
|Seahawks
|ED17
|10.02
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|RB20
|10.03
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|RB21
|10.04
|Jonathan Greenard
|Vikings
|ED18
|10.05
|Matthew Judon
|Falcons
|ED19
|10.06
|Justin Madubuike
|Ravens
|DT6
|10.07
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|DT7
|10.08
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Titans
|WR36
|10.09
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Seahawks
|WR37
|10.10
|Jordan Addison
|Vikings
|WR38
|10.11
|Jayden Reed
|Packers
|WR39
|10.12
|Diontae Johnson
|Panthers
|WR40
|11.01
|Rome Odunze
|Bears
|WR41
|11.02
|Devin Lloyd
|Jaguars
|LB18
|11.03
|Blake Cashman
|Vikings
|LB19
|11.04
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|RB22
|11.05
|Tony Pollard
|Titans
|RB23
|11.06
|Robert Spillane
|Raiders
|LB20
|11.07
|Quincy Williams
|Jets
|LB21
|11.08
|Christian Watson
|Packers
|WR42
|11.09
|Zamir White
|Raiders
|RB24
|11.10
|D'Andre Swift
|Bears
|RB25
|11.11
|Josh Sweat
|Eagles
|ED20
|11.12
|Greg Rousseau
|Bills
|ED21
|12.01
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|ED22
|12.02
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|QB9
|12.03
|Jordan Love
|Packers
|QB10
|12.04
|Jayden Daniels
|Commanders
|QB11
|12.05
|Jake Ferguson
|Cowboys
|TE9
|12.06
|George Karlaftis
|Chiefs
|ED23
|12.07
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|Giants
|ED24
|12.08
|Byron Young
|Rams
|ED25
|12.09
|Courtland Sutton
|Broncos
|WR43
|12.10
|Ladd McConkey
|Chargers
|WR44
|12.11
|Marquise Brown
|Chiefs
|WR45
|12.12
|Xavier Worthy
|Chiefs
|WR46
These four rounds should be used to build talented depth at skill positions while making sure the IDP positions that rely on talent are starting to get filled out. Make sure you have two top-20 edge defenders along with a high-end defensive tackle (more important for DT-required formats) so you don’t have to worry about those positions in-season, barring injury. The important reason is that defensive line production can be very sporadic, making talent and pass-rush ability all the more important for consistency at a fairly inconsistent position.
Fantasy managers can also start attacking the linebacker position in this range, but there are still several full-time options likely to be available beyond this point, so for those that know their linebackers or utilizing the rankings/tiers, targeting more offensive value can be very useful for in-season depth.
Ideal starting lineup through 12 rounds:
- QB: 1-2
- RB: 2-5
- WR: 3-6
- TE: 1-2
- ED: 2-3
- DT: 1
- LB: 0-1
Rounds 13-18: Addressing the linebackers and wrapping up QB and TE
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|13.01
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Panthers
|LB22
|13.02
|Logan Wilson
|Bengals
|LB23
|13.03
|Patrick Queen
|Steelers
|LB24
|13.04
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|RB26
|13.05
|Zack Moss
|Bengals
|RB27
|13.06
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|S1
|13.07
|Jaquan Brisker
|Bears
|S2
|13.08
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Buccaneers
|S3
|13.09
|Laiatu Latu
|Colts
|ED26
|13.10
|Jared Verse
|Rams
|ED27
|13.11
|Kaden Elliss
|Falcons
|LB25
|13.12
|David Long Jr.
|Dolphins
|LB26
|14.01
|David Njoku
|Browns
|TE10
|14.02
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|RB28
|14.03
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|RB29
|14.04
|Caleb Williams
|Bears
|QB12
|14.05
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|RB30
|14.06
|Devin Singletary
|Giants
|RB31
|14.07
|Uchenna Nwosu
|Seahawks
|ED28
|14.08
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|Vikings
|ED29
|14.09
|Jonathon Cooper
|Broncos
|ED30
|14.10
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|ED31
|14.11
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|TE11
|14.12
|Brock Bowers
|Raiders
|TE12
|15.01
|Jonathon Brooks
|Panthers
|RB32
|15.02
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|QB13
|15.03
|Brian Thomas
|Jaguars
|WR47
|15.04
|Jack Campbell
|Lions
|LB27
|15.05
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|LB28
|15.06
|E.J. Speed
|Colts
|LB29
|15.07
|Alex Anzalone
|Lions
|LB30
|15.08
|Haason Reddick
|Jets
|ED32
|15.09
|Rashid Shaheed
|Saints
|WR48
|15.10
|Joshua Palmer
|Chargers
|WR49
|15.11
|Romeo Doubs
|Packers
|WR50
|15.12
|Khalil Shakir
|Bills
|WR51
|16.01
|Curtis Samuel
|Bills
|WR52
|16.02
|Jameson Williams
|Lions
|WR53
|16.03
|Keon Coleman
|Bills
|WR54
|16.04
|Brian Robinson
|Commanders
|RB33
|16.05
|Austin Ekeler
|Commanders
|RB34
|16.06
|Chase Brown
|Bengals
|RB35
|16.07
|Dorance Armstrong
|Commanders
|ED33
|16.08
|Malcolm Koonce
|Raiders
|ED34
|16.09
|Ed Oliver
|Bills
|DT8
|16.10
|Javon Hargrave
|49ers
|DT9
|16.11
|Dexter Lawrence
|Giants
|DT10
|16.12
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|DT11
|17.01
|Denzel Perryman
|Chargers
|LB31
|17.02
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|Titans
|LB32
|17.03
|Jordyn Brooks
|Dolphins
|LB33
|17.04
|Trenton Simpson
|Ravens
|LB34
|17.05
|Tyrel Dodson
|Seahawks
|LB35
|17.06
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|S4
|17.07
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|S5
|17.08
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|S6
|17.09
|Kamren Curl
|Rams
|S7
|17.10
|Grant Delpit
|Browns
|S8
|17.11
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|CB1
|17.12
|Jordan Hicks
|Browns
|LB36
|18.01
|Shaq Thompson
|Panthers
|LB37
|18.02
|Carl Granderson
|Saints
|ED35
|18.03
|Isaiah McDuffie
|Packers
|LB38
|18.04
|Frankie Luvu
|Commanders
|LB39
|18.05
|Jerome Baker
|Seahawks
|LB40
|18.06
|Bryce Huff
|Eagles
|ED36
|18.07
|Sam Hubbard
|Bengals
|ED37
|18.08
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|DT12
|18.09
|Zach Allen
|Broncos
|DT13
|18.10
|Jalen Carter
|Eagles
|DT14
|18.11
|De'Vondre Campbell
|49ers
|LB41
|18.12
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Browns
|LB42
This is a great range to start grabbing safe linebackers who should play a full-time role and accrue plenty of tackles. Grabbing one or two coming out of these four rounds should give fantasy managers a solid start at the position if they didn’t already grab one earlier. Almost every linebacker within this range (LB22-39) projects for a 90-plus percent snap share, and for a position where snaps matter above all else to create production, this helps you save on the cost of those higher-ranked linebackers from previous rounds.
This is also a good range to finish drafting the quarterback position while potentially the last chance to get a starting tight end. Outside of this range, things get much thinner in terms of reliable options.
Ideal starting lineup through 18 rounds:
- QB: 1-2
- RB: 2-5
- WR: 4-6
- TE: 1-2
- ED: 2-3
- DI: 1-2
- LB: 1-3
Rounds 19-24: Locking up our linebackers and starting the safety run
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|19.01
|Tyler Lockett
|Seahawks
|WR55
|19.02
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|QB14
|19.03
|Jared Goff
|Lions
|QB15
|19.04
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB36
|19.05
|Gus Edwards
|Chargers
|RB37
|19.06
|Blake Corum
|Rams
|RB38
|19.07
|Devin White
|Eagles
|LB43
|19.08
|K.J. Britt
|Buccaneers
|LB44
|19.09
|Cody Barton
|Broncos
|LB45
|19.10
|Ja'Whaun Bentley
|Patriots
|LB46
|19.11
|Josey Jewell
|Panthers
|LB47
|19.12
|Christian Harris
|Texans
|LB48
|20.01
|Damone Clark
|Cowboys
|LB49
|20.02
|Trey Benson
|Cardinals
|RB39
|20.03
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Cowboys
|RB40
|20.04
|Pat Freiermuth
|Steelers
|TE13
|20.05
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|TE14
|20.06
|Michael Wilson
|Cardinals
|WR56
|20.07
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jaguars
|QB16
|20.08
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|TE15
|20.09
|Jakobi Meyers
|Raiders
|WR57
|20.10
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|Vikings
|LB50
|20.11
|Divine Deablo
|Raiders
|LB51
|20.12
|Byron Murphy II
|Seahawks
|DT15
|21.01
|Christian Barmore
|Patriots
|DT16
|21.02
|Harrison Phillips
|Vikings
|DT17
|21.03
|Daron Payne
|Commanders
|DT18
|21.04
|Kobie Turner
|Rams
|DT19
|21.05
|Chase Young
|Saints
|ED38
|21.06
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|Chargers
|ED39
|21.07
|Jaelan Phillips
|Dolphins
|ED40
|21.08
|Preston Smith
|Packers
|ED41
|21.09
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|ED42
|21.10
|Adonai Mitchell
|Colts
|WR58
|21.11
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|RB41
|21.12
|Justin Herbert
|Chargers
|QB17
|22.01
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|RB42
|22.02
|Jerry Jeudy
|Browns
|WR59
|22.03
|Mike Williams
|Jets
|WR60
|22.04
|Dallas Turner
|Vikings
|ED43
|22.05
|Chop Robinson
|Dolphins
|ED44
|22.06
|Za'Darius Smith
|Browns
|ED45
|22.07
|Julian Love
|Seahawks
|S9
|22.08
|Josh Metellus
|Vikings
|S10
|22.09
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|S11
|22.10
|Drue Tranquill
|Chiefs
|LB52
|22.11
|Daiyan Henley
|Chargers
|LB53
|22.12
|Germaine Pratt
|Bengals
|LB54
|23.01
|Zack Baun
|Eagles
|LB55
|23.02
|Jack Gibbens
|Titans
|LB56
|23.03
|Pete Werner
|Saints
|LB57
|23.04
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|S12
|23.05
|Jeremy Chinn
|Commanders
|S13
|23.06
|Josh Downs
|Colts
|WR61
|23.07
|Xavier Legette
|Panthers
|WR62
|23.08
|Brandin Cooks
|Cowboys
|WR63
|23.09
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons
|QB18
|23.10
|Luke Musgrave
|Packers
|TE16
|23.11
|Cole Kmet
|Bears
|TE17
|23.12
|Donovan Wilson
|Cowboys
|S14
|24.01
|Jessie Bates III
|Falcons
|S15
|24.02
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Panthers
|ED46
|24.03
|Baron Browning
|Broncos
|ED47
|24.04
|Kwity Paye
|Colts
|ED48
|24.05
|Travon Walker
|Jaguars
|ED49
|24.06
|Odafe Oweh
|Ravens
|ED50
|24.07
|Nate Hobbs
|Raiders
|CB2
|24.08
|Devon Witherspoon
|Seahawks
|CB3
|24.09
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|S16
|24.10
|Kevin Byard
|Bears
|S17
|24.11
|Reed Blankenship
|Eagles
|S18
|24.12
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Eagles
|S19
Fantasy managers who waited to attack the linebacker position can target the position heavily here with several names still left on the board who can be solid producers. As we get later into the draft, the players with full-time roles start to diminish so for those that don’t want to rely on the waiver-wire in-season, this could be the last range to get those final pieces at the position.
Don’t be the fantasy manager to grab safety earlier than this and instead, focus on rounding out other key positions before someone else starts the run. There are plenty of safeties in this range, so it’s best to not grab more than one in the first 24 rounds.
This is also about the last shot to grab a starting interior defensive lineman for DT-required leagues before the options at this position get dicey.
Ideal starting lineup through 24 rounds:
- QB: 2
- RB: 4-6
- WR: 5-6
- TE: 2-3
- ED: 2-3
- DI: 1-2
- LB: 3-5
- S: 0-1
Rounds 25-30: The final rounds, aka the best place to target the defensive back position
|Round + Pick
|Player
|Team
|Position Rank
|25.01
|Brandon Jones
|Dolphins
|S20
|25.02
|Jalen Thompson
|Cardinals
|S21
|25.03
|Taron Johnson
|Bills
|CB4
|25.04
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB5
|25.05
|Trent McDuffie
|Chiefs
|CB6
|25.06
|Camryn Bynum
|Vikings
|S22
|25.07
|Jamal Adams
|Titans
|S23
|25.08
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Seahawks
|S24
|25.09
|Jalen Pitre
|Texans
|S25
|25.10
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|S26
|25.11
|Tyler Nubin
|Giants
|S27
|25.12
|L'Jarius Sneed
|Titans
|CB7
|26.01
|Christian Gonzalez
|Patriots
|CB8
|26.02
|Taylor Rapp
|Bills
|S28
|26.03
|P.J. Locke
|Broncos
|S29
|26.04
|Javon Bullard
|Packers
|S30
|26.05
|Julian Blackmon
|Colts
|S31
|26.06
|Kyler Gordon
|Bears
|CB9
|26.07
|Tyrique Stevenson
|Bears
|CB10
|26.08
|Mike Hilton
|Bengals
|CB11
|26.09
|Marcus Davenport
|Lions
|ED51
|26.10
|Zach Sieler
|Dolphins
|DT20
|26.11
|David Onyemata
|Falcons
|DT21
|26.12
|Yaya Diaby
|Buccaneers
|ED52
|27.01
|Kyle Van Noy
|Ravens
|ED53
|27.02
|Leonard Williams
|Seahawks
|DT22
|27.03
|D.J. Wonnum
|Panthers
|ED54
|27.04
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|ED55
|27.05
|Mike Danna
|Chiefs
|ED56
|27.06
|Leonard Floyd
|49ers
|ED57
|27.07
|Anfernee Jennings
|Patriots
|ED58
|27.08
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|DT23
|27.09
|Calijah Kancey
|Buccaneers
|DT24
|27.10
|Grover Stewart
|Colts
|DT25
|27.11
|Grady Jarrett
|Falcons
|DT26
|27.12
|Justin Simmons
|Falcons
|S32
|28.01
|Jartavius Martin
|Commanders
|S33
|28.02
|Amani Hooker
|Titans
|S34
|28.03
|Talanoa Hufanga
|49ers
|S35
|28.04
|Jordan Whitehead
|Buccaneers
|S36
|28.05
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|S37
|28.06
|Tony Adams
|Jets
|S38
|28.07
|Jason Pinnock
|Giants
|S39
|28.08
|Deommodore Lenoir
|49ers
|CB12
|28.09
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|CB13
|28.10
|Roger McCreary
|Titans
|CB14
|28.11
|Mike Sainristil
|Commanders
|CB15
|28.12
|Jordan Poyer
|Dolphins
|S40
|29.01
|Jordan Fuller
|Panthers
|S41
|29.02
|Jabrill Peppers
|Patriots
|S42
|29.03
|Paulson Adebo
|Saints
|CB16
|29.04
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Bengals
|CB17
|29.05
|D.J. Reed
|Jets
|CB18
|29.06
|DaRon Bland
|Cowboys
|CB19
|29.07
|Darnell Savage
|Jaguars
|S43
|29.08
|Desmond King II
|Texans
|CB20
|29.09
|Alontae Taylor
|Saints
|CB21
|29.10
|Nate Landman
|Falcons
|LB58
|29.11
|Dorian Williams
|Bills
|LB59
|29.12
|Jahlani Tavai
|Patriots
|LB60
|30.01
|Mack Wilson Sr.
|Cardinals
|LB61
|30.02
|Elandon Roberts
|Steelers
|LB62
|30.03
|Micah McFadden
|Giants
|LB63
|30.04
|Kader Kohou
|Dolphins
|CB22
|30.05
|Tykee Smith
|Buccaneers
|CB23
|30.06
|Alohi Gilman
|Chargers
|S44
|30.07
|DeShon Elliott
|Steelers
|S45
|30.08
|Jimmie Ward
|Texans
|S46
|30.09
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|S47
|30.10
|Quentin Lake
|Rams
|S48
|30.11
|Josh Uche
|Patriots
|ED59
|30.12
|Michael Hoecht
|Rams
|ED60
While the breakdown of options in this range is all IDP positions, this will not be the way the draft goes but instead is a way to provide enough options to choose from to target in this range while you fill out the rest of your roster.
This is what the final rounds are all about, where fantasy managers should be addressing the cornerback position for the first time while rounding out starting lineup requirements for their safeties. Defensive back is the deepest position in this format and plenty of names not listed here can score similarly on any given week.
The last rounds are also a good spot to take your favorite dart throws at more valuable positions like wide receiver, tight end or running back while quarterback, edge defender and defensive tackle should all have been addressed by this point with a set starter and reliable backup locked in for DT-required leagues.
Ideal starting lineup through 30 rounds:
- QB: 2
- RB: 4-6
- WR: 5-7
- TE: 2-3
- ED: 3-4
- DI: 2-3
- LB: 3-5
- S: 2-3
- CB: 1-2
Depending on how many rounds you go, or how deep your league is, there are still plenty of options at all positions to consider and can be found in all the updated rankings and tiers by position to help you fill out the rest.
Be sure to check out the full tiers, rankings, and player-specific thoughts for each positional group:
