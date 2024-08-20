Get 25% off PFF+ annually. Use Code PFF25. Offer ends 8/20
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Combined offense and IDP rankings and strategy

2RJ1GT8 Pittsburgh, PA, USA. 19th Aug, 2023. Aug. 19, 2023: T.J. Watt #90 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills preseason game in Pittsburgh PA at Acrisure Stadium. Brook Ward/AMG. (Credit Image: © AMG/AMG via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By Jonathon Macri

• A full offense and IDP draft strategy walkthrough: Find out where to take and target the first IDPs.

• Ideal roster breakdowns: Helping IDP managers curate how the ideal roster should look at various points in the draft.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

A common barrier preventing fantasy football gamers from playing in IDP leagues is being unsure of where to value defensive players among the offensive players they already know. Consider this a strategy guide for the optimal draft approach for IDP leagues, with summarized reasoning and walkthroughs throughout a typical 30-round draft.

Also included are preferred scoring and lineup requirements to provide a balanced starting point for fantasy gamers to dive in.

Offensive scoring (standard PPR):
Event Points
Passing touchdown 4
Passing yards 1 point for every 25
Rushing/receiving touchdown 6
Receptions 1
PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

Starting lineup requirements (30 rounds):
Position Minimum starters Maximum starters
Quarterback 1 1
Running back 2 4
Wide receiver 3 5
Tight end 1 3
Total offensive starters 10
Edge defender 2 2
Defensive tackle 1 2
Linebacker 3 4
Cornerback 1 2
Safety 1 2
Total defensive starters 10

Rounds 1-4: Getting started and the first IDPs off the board

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
1.01 Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1
1.02 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1
1.03 Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2
1.04 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3
1.05 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR4
1.06 Justin Jefferson Vikings WR5
1.07 Breece Hall Jets RB2
1.08 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB3
1.09 A.J. Brown Eagles WR6
1.10 Puka Nacua Rams WR7
1.11 Garrett Wilson Jets WR8
1.12 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB4
2.01 Davante Adams Raiders WR9
2.02 Marvin Harrison Cardinals WR10
2.03 Jonathan Taylor Colts RB5
2.04 Saquon Barkley Eagles RB6
2.05 Chris Olave Saints WR11
2.06 Drake London Falcons WR12
2.07 De'Von Achane Dolphins RB7
2.08 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR13
2.09 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR14
2.10 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR15
2.11 Sam LaPorta Lions TE1
2.12 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR16
3.01 Nico Collins Texans WR17
3.02 Derrick Henry Ravens RB8
3.03 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB9
3.04 Kyren Williams Rams RB10
3.05 Josh Allen Bills QB1
3.06 DJ Moore Bears WR18
3.07 Malik Nabers Giants WR19
3.08 DK Metcalf Seahawks WR20
3.09 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2
3.10 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB11
3.11 Stefon Diggs Texans WR21
3.12 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR22
4.01 Michael Pittman Colts WR23
4.02 Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2
4.03 Lamar Jackson Ravens QB3
4.04 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB4
4.05 Mark Andrews Ravens TE3
4.06 Trey McBride Cardinals TE4
4.07 Maxx Crosby Raiders ED1
4.08 T.J. Watt Steelers ED2
4.09 Aidan Hutchinson Lions ED3
4.10 Micah Parsons Cowboys ED4
4.11 Nick Bosa 49ers ED5
4.12 Myles Garrett Browns ED6

Having three or four offensive skill position players at this point is ideal through the first four rounds. In almost every combined offense and IDP fantasy league, the elite offensive players will come off the board early and often. You want to have a handful of true difference-makers on the offensive side of the ball, so loading up on wide receivers or running backs is always going to be the optimal approach in this format.

Fantasy managers should always be aware of how many more legitimate targets are left on the board that they’d like to target at each position to help make decisions along the way. Early in these types of drafts, there are still plenty of quarterbacks, tight ends, and IDPs still left, which should keep us focused on running back and wide receiver.

For those IDP managers that want/need the elite edge defenders for their rosters – and based on this scoring system, it isn’t one-sided in favor of linebackers – the end of the fourth round would be the absolute earliest to look to add those elite edge options. Keep in mind that it’s still early and there will be other strong edge/IDP candidates later on if there is still good offensive value on the board.

Ideal starting lineup through the first four rounds:
  • QB: 0-1
  • RB: 1-3
  • WR: 1-3
  • TE: 0-1
  • ED: 0-1

Rounds 5-8: Where many more IDPs will commonly come off the board

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
5.01 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB12
5.02 James Cook Bills RB13
5.03 Josh Jacobs Packers RB14
5.04 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars ED7
5.05 Danielle Hunter Texans ED8
5.06 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars LB1
5.07 Roquan Smith Ravens LB2
5.08 Zaire Franklin Colts LB3
5.09 Tee Higgins Bengals WR24
5.10 George Pickens Steelers WR25
5.11 Amari Cooper Browns WR26
5.12 Kyle Pitts Falcons TE5
6.01 Keenan Allen Bears WR27
6.02 Joe Mixon Texans RB15
6.03 Will Anderson Jr. Texans ED9
6.04 Alex Highsmith Steelers ED10
6.05 Quinnen Williams Jets DT1
6.06 DeForest Buckner Colts DT2
6.07 Alex Singleton Broncos LB4
6.08 Ernest Jones Rams LB5
6.09 T.J. Edwards Panthers LB6
6.10 Harold Landry III Titans ED11
6.11 Rashee Rice Chiefs WR28
6.12 Evan Engram Jaguars TE6
7.01 Dalton Kincaid Bills TE7
7.02 Zay Flowers Ravens WR29
7.03 C.J. Stroud Texans QB5
7.04 Anthony Richardson Colts QB6
7.05 Montez Sweat Bears ED12
7.06 Jermaine Johnson Jets ED13
7.07 Rashan Gary Packers ED14
7.08 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans LB7
7.09 Nick Bolton Chiefs LB8
7.10 Cooper Kupp Rams WR30
7.11 Tank Dell Texans WR31
7.12 Kenneth Walker Seahawks RB16
8.01 Lavonte David Buccaneers LB9
8.02 Fred Warner 49ers LB10
8.03 C.J. Mosley Jets LB11
8.04 Bobby Okereke Giants LB12
8.05 Terrel Bernard Bills LB13
8.06 Kyler Murray Cardinals QB7
8.07 Joe Burrow Bengals QB8
8.08 Christian Kirk Jaguars WR32
8.09 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR33
8.10 George Kittle 49ers TE8
8.11 Calvin Ridley Titans WR34
8.12 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR35

For the fantasy managers that didn’t address tight end, quarterback or edge defender in the first four rounds, it’s a good time to target at least two of those positions as the reliable starters pool begins to dry up. Doubling up on top-15 edge options is also a viable strategy to protect against a potential injury, as that player’s replacement will rarely produce similar production numbers, making the waiver-wire and/or depth options less than ideal once the season begins.

Within these four rounds, fantasy managers may find that the upside for some of the offensive players isn’t quite as high as these top IDP options (depending on scoring), so spending more capital on quarterback, tight end and IDPs for this range makes more sense. 

There’s likely to be a run on linebackers during these rounds, especially for a lot of the top-12 options, but it’s important not to panic, as there are plenty of other full-time options who can provide similar production. The focus instead will be on trying to grab those second-third tier offensive players at quarterback and/or tight end, and potentially some fringe first-second tier defensive linemen.

Ideal starting lineup through eight rounds:
  • QB: 1
  • RB: 2-4
  • WR: 2-4
  • TE: 1
  • ED: 1-2
  • LB: 0-1

Rounds 9-12: Getting a reliable interior defender, and key depth pieces

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
9.01 James Conner Cardinals RB17
9.02 Jeffery Simmons Titans DT3
9.03 Bobby Wagner Commanders LB14
9.04 Brian Burns Giants ED15
9.05 Khalil Mack Chargers ED16
9.06 Alvin Kamara Saints RB18
9.07 Aaron Jones Vikings RB19
9.08 Kyzir White Cardinals LB15
9.09 Quay Walker Packers LB16
9.10 Eric Kendricks Cowboys LB17
9.11 Derrick Brown Panthers DT4
9.12 Christian Wilkins Raiders DT5
10.01 Boye Mafe Seahawks ED17
10.02 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB20
10.03 David Montgomery Lions RB21
10.04 Jonathan Greenard Vikings ED18
10.05 Matthew Judon Falcons ED19
10.06 Justin Madubuike Ravens DT6
10.07 Chris Jones Chiefs DT7
10.08 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR36
10.09 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR37
10.10 Jordan Addison Vikings WR38
10.11 Jayden Reed Packers WR39
10.12 Diontae Johnson Panthers WR40
11.01 Rome Odunze Bears WR41
11.02 Devin Lloyd Jaguars LB18
11.03 Blake Cashman Vikings LB19
11.04 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB22
11.05 Tony Pollard Titans RB23
11.06 Robert Spillane Raiders LB20
11.07 Quincy Williams Jets LB21
11.08 Christian Watson Packers WR42
11.09 Zamir White Raiders RB24
11.10 D'Andre Swift Bears RB25
11.11 Josh Sweat Eagles ED20
11.12 Greg Rousseau Bills ED21
12.01 Trey Hendrickson Bengals ED22
12.02 Dak Prescott Cowboys QB9
12.03 Jordan Love Packers QB10
12.04 Jayden Daniels Commanders QB11
12.05 Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE9
12.06 George Karlaftis Chiefs ED23
12.07 Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants ED24
12.08 Byron Young Rams ED25
12.09 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR43
12.10 Ladd McConkey Chargers WR44
12.11 Marquise Brown Chiefs WR45
12.12 Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR46

These four rounds should be used to build talented depth at skill positions while making sure the IDP positions that rely on talent are starting to get filled out. Make sure you have two top-20 edge defenders along with a high-end defensive tackle (more important for DT-required formats) so you don’t have to worry about those positions in-season, barring injury. The important reason is that defensive line production can be very sporadic, making talent and pass-rush ability all the more important for consistency at a fairly inconsistent position.

Fantasy managers can also start attacking the linebacker position in this range, but there are still several full-time options likely to be available beyond this point, so for those that know their linebackers or utilizing the rankings/tiers, targeting more offensive value can be very useful for in-season depth.

Ideal starting lineup through 12 rounds:
  • QB: 1-2
  • RB: 2-5
  • WR: 3-6
  • TE: 1-2
  • ED: 2-3
  • DT: 1
  • LB: 0-1

Rounds 13-18: Addressing the linebackers and wrapping up QB and TE

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
13.01 Tremaine Edmunds Panthers LB22
13.02 Logan Wilson Bengals LB23
13.03 Patrick Queen Steelers LB24
13.04 Jaylen Warren Steelers RB26
13.05 Zack Moss Bengals RB27
13.06 Derwin James Jr. Chargers S1
13.07 Jaquan Brisker Bears S2
13.08 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers S3
13.09 Laiatu Latu Colts ED26
13.10 Jared Verse Rams ED27
13.11 Kaden Elliss Falcons LB25
13.12 David Long Jr. Dolphins LB26
14.01 David Njoku Browns TE10
14.02 Javonte Williams Broncos RB28
14.03 Najee Harris Steelers RB29
14.04 Caleb Williams Bears QB12
14.05 Tyjae Spears Titans RB30
14.06 Devin Singletary Giants RB31
14.07 Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks ED28
14.08 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings ED29
14.09 Jonathon Cooper Broncos ED30
14.10 Joey Bosa Chargers ED31
14.11 Dallas Goedert Eagles TE11
14.12 Brock Bowers Raiders TE12
15.01 Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB32
15.02 Brock Purdy 49ers QB13
15.03 Brian Thomas Jaguars WR47
15.04 Jack Campbell Lions LB27
15.05 Demario Davis Saints LB28
15.06 E.J. Speed Colts LB29
15.07 Alex Anzalone Lions LB30
15.08 Haason Reddick Jets ED32
15.09 Rashid Shaheed Saints WR48
15.10 Joshua Palmer Chargers WR49
15.11 Romeo Doubs Packers WR50
15.12 Khalil Shakir Bills WR51
16.01 Curtis Samuel Bills WR52
16.02 Jameson Williams Lions WR53
16.03 Keon Coleman Bills WR54
16.04 Brian Robinson Commanders RB33
16.05 Austin Ekeler Commanders RB34
16.06 Chase Brown Bengals RB35
16.07 Dorance Armstrong Commanders ED33
16.08 Malcolm Koonce Raiders ED34
16.09 Ed Oliver Bills DT8
16.10 Javon Hargrave 49ers DT9
16.11 Dexter Lawrence Giants DT10
16.12 Jonathan Allen Commanders DT11
17.01 Denzel Perryman Chargers LB31
17.02 Kenneth Murray Jr. Titans LB32
17.03 Jordyn Brooks Dolphins LB33
17.04 Trenton Simpson Ravens LB34
17.05 Tyrel Dodson Seahawks LB35
17.06 Kyle Dugger Patriots S4
17.07 Kyle Hamilton Ravens S5
17.08 Budda Baker Cardinals S6
17.09 Kamren Curl Rams S7
17.10 Grant Delpit Browns S8
17.11 Brian Branch Lions CB1
17.12 Jordan Hicks Browns LB36
18.01 Shaq Thompson Panthers LB37
18.02 Carl Granderson Saints ED35
18.03 Isaiah McDuffie Packers LB38
18.04 Frankie Luvu Commanders LB39
18.05 Jerome Baker Seahawks LB40
18.06 Bryce Huff Eagles ED36
18.07 Sam Hubbard Bengals ED37
18.08 Cameron Heyward Steelers DT12
18.09 Zach Allen Broncos DT13
18.10 Jalen Carter Eagles DT14
18.11 De'Vondre Campbell 49ers LB41
18.12 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Browns LB42

This is a great range to start grabbing safe linebackers who should play a full-time role and accrue plenty of tackles. Grabbing one or two coming out of these four rounds should give fantasy managers a solid start at the position if they didn’t already grab one earlier. Almost every linebacker within this range (LB22-39) projects for a 90-plus percent snap share, and for a position where snaps matter above all else to create production, this helps you save on the cost of those higher-ranked linebackers from previous rounds.

This is also a good range to finish drafting the quarterback position while potentially the last chance to get a starting tight end. Outside of this range, things get much thinner in terms of reliable options.

Ideal starting lineup through 18 rounds:
  • QB: 1-2
  • RB: 2-5
  • WR: 4-6
  • TE: 1-2
  • ED: 2-3
  • DI: 1-2
  • LB: 1-3

Rounds 19-24: Locking up our linebackers and starting the safety run

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
19.01 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR55
19.02 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB14
19.03 Jared Goff Lions QB15
19.04 Nick Chubb Browns RB36
19.05 Gus Edwards Chargers RB37
19.06 Blake Corum Rams RB38
19.07 Devin White Eagles LB43
19.08 K.J. Britt Buccaneers LB44
19.09 Cody Barton Broncos LB45
19.10 Ja'Whaun Bentley Patriots LB46
19.11 Josey Jewell Panthers LB47
19.12 Christian Harris Texans LB48
20.01 Damone Clark Cowboys LB49
20.02 Trey Benson Cardinals RB39
20.03 Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB40
20.04 Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE13
20.05 Dalton Schultz Texans TE14
20.06 Michael Wilson Cardinals WR56
20.07 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB16
20.08 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE15
20.09 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR57
20.10 Ivan Pace Jr. Vikings LB50
20.11 Divine Deablo Raiders LB51
20.12 Byron Murphy II Seahawks DT15
21.01 Christian Barmore Patriots DT16
21.02 Harrison Phillips Vikings DT17
21.03 Daron Payne Commanders DT18
21.04 Kobie Turner Rams DT19
21.05 Chase Young Saints ED38
21.06 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers ED39
21.07 Jaelan Phillips Dolphins ED40
21.08 Preston Smith Packers ED41
21.09 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys ED42
21.10 Adonai Mitchell Colts WR58
21.11 Jerome Ford Browns RB41
21.12 Justin Herbert Chargers QB17
22.01 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB42
22.02 Jerry Jeudy Browns WR59
22.03 Mike Williams Jets WR60
22.04 Dallas Turner Vikings ED43
22.05 Chop Robinson Dolphins ED44
22.06 Za'Darius Smith Browns ED45
22.07 Julian Love Seahawks S9
22.08 Josh Metellus Vikings S10
22.09 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers S11
22.10 Drue Tranquill Chiefs LB52
22.11 Daiyan Henley Chargers LB53
22.12 Germaine Pratt Bengals LB54
23.01 Zack Baun Eagles LB55
23.02 Jack Gibbens Titans LB56
23.03 Pete Werner Saints LB57
23.04 Xavier McKinney Packers S12
23.05 Jeremy Chinn Commanders S13
23.06 Josh Downs Colts WR61
23.07 Xavier Legette Panthers WR62
23.08 Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR63
23.09 Kirk Cousins Falcons QB18
23.10 Luke Musgrave Packers TE16
23.11 Cole Kmet Bears TE17
23.12 Donovan Wilson Cowboys S14
24.01 Jessie Bates III Falcons S15
24.02 Jadeveon Clowney Panthers ED46
24.03 Baron Browning Broncos ED47
24.04 Kwity Paye Colts ED48
24.05 Travon Walker Jaguars ED49
24.06 Odafe Oweh Ravens ED50
24.07 Nate Hobbs Raiders CB2
24.08 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks CB3
24.09 Jevon Holland Dolphins S16
24.10 Kevin Byard Bears S17
24.11 Reed Blankenship Eagles S18
24.12 C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles S19

Fantasy managers who waited to attack the linebacker position can target the position heavily here with several names still left on the board who can be solid producers. As we get later into the draft, the players with full-time roles start to diminish so for those that don’t want to rely on the waiver-wire in-season, this could be the last range to get those final pieces at the position.

Don’t be the fantasy manager to grab safety earlier than this and instead, focus on rounding out other key positions before someone else starts the run. There are plenty of safeties in this range, so it’s best to not grab more than one in the first 24 rounds.

This is also about the last shot to grab a starting interior defensive lineman for DT-required leagues before the options at this position get dicey.

Ideal starting lineup through 24 rounds:
  • QB: 2
  • RB: 4-6
  • WR: 5-6
  • TE: 2-3
  • ED: 2-3
  • DI: 1-2
  • LB: 3-5
  • S: 0-1

Rounds 25-30: The final rounds, aka the best place to target the defensive back position

Round + Pick Player Team Position Rank
25.01 Brandon Jones Dolphins S20
25.02 Jalen Thompson Cardinals S21
25.03 Taron Johnson Bills CB4
25.04 Kenny Moore II Colts CB5
25.05 Trent McDuffie Chiefs CB6
25.06 Camryn Bynum Vikings S22
25.07 Jamal Adams Titans S23
25.08 Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks S24
25.09 Jalen Pitre Texans S25
25.10 Justin Reid Chiefs S26
25.11 Tyler Nubin Giants S27
25.12 L'Jarius Sneed Titans CB7
26.01 Christian Gonzalez Patriots CB8
26.02 Taylor Rapp Bills S28
26.03 P.J. Locke Broncos S29
26.04 Javon Bullard Packers S30
26.05 Julian Blackmon Colts S31
26.06 Kyler Gordon Bears CB9
26.07 Tyrique Stevenson Bears CB10
26.08 Mike Hilton Bengals CB11
26.09 Marcus Davenport Lions ED51
26.10 Zach Sieler Dolphins DT20
26.11 David Onyemata Falcons DT21
26.12 Yaya Diaby Buccaneers ED52
27.01 Kyle Van Noy Ravens ED53
27.02 Leonard Williams Seahawks DT22
27.03 D.J. Wonnum Panthers ED54
27.04 Cameron Jordan Saints ED55
27.05 Mike Danna Chiefs ED56
27.06 Leonard Floyd 49ers ED57
27.07 Anfernee Jennings Patriots ED58
27.08 Kenny Clark Packers DT23
27.09 Calijah Kancey Buccaneers DT24
27.10 Grover Stewart Colts DT25
27.11 Grady Jarrett Falcons DT26
27.12 Justin Simmons Falcons S32
28.01 Jartavius Martin Commanders S33
28.02 Amani Hooker Titans S34
28.03 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers S35
28.04 Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers S36
28.05 Harrison Smith Vikings S37
28.06 Tony Adams Jets S38
28.07 Jason Pinnock Giants S39
28.08 Deommodore Lenoir 49ers CB12
28.09 Charvarius Ward 49ers CB13
28.10 Roger McCreary Titans CB14
28.11 Mike Sainristil Commanders CB15
28.12 Jordan Poyer Dolphins S40
29.01 Jordan Fuller Panthers S41
29.02 Jabrill Peppers Patriots S42
29.03 Paulson Adebo Saints CB16
29.04 Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals CB17
29.05 D.J. Reed Jets CB18
29.06 DaRon Bland Cowboys CB19
29.07 Darnell Savage Jaguars S43
29.08 Desmond King II Texans CB20
29.09 Alontae Taylor Saints CB21
29.10 Nate Landman Falcons LB58
29.11 Dorian Williams Bills LB59
29.12 Jahlani Tavai Patriots LB60
30.01 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals LB61
30.02 Elandon Roberts Steelers LB62
30.03 Micah McFadden Giants LB63
30.04 Kader Kohou Dolphins CB22
30.05 Tykee Smith Buccaneers CB23
30.06 Alohi Gilman Chargers S44
30.07 DeShon Elliott Steelers S45
30.08 Jimmie Ward Texans S46
30.09 Marcus Williams Ravens S47
30.10 Quentin Lake Rams S48
30.11 Josh Uche Patriots ED59
30.12 Michael Hoecht Rams ED60

While the breakdown of options in this range is all IDP positions, this will not be the way the draft goes but instead is a way to provide enough options to choose from to target in this range while you fill out the rest of your roster.

This is what the final rounds are all about, where fantasy managers should be addressing the cornerback position for the first time while rounding out starting lineup requirements for their safeties. Defensive back is the deepest position in this format and plenty of names not listed here can score similarly on any given week.

The last rounds are also a good spot to take your favorite dart throws at more valuable positions like wide receiver, tight end or running back while quarterback, edge defender and defensive tackle should all have been addressed by this point with a set starter and reliable backup locked in for DT-required leagues. 

Ideal starting lineup through 30 rounds:
  • QB: 2
  • RB: 4-6
  • WR: 5-7
  • TE: 2-3
  • ED: 3-4
  • DI: 2-3
  • LB: 3-5
  • S: 2-3
  • CB: 1-2

Depending on how many rounds you go, or how deep your league is, there are still plenty of options at all positions to consider and can be found in all the updated rankings and tiers by position to help you fill out the rest.

Be sure to check out the full tiers, rankings, and player-specific thoughts for each positional group:

Quarterbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Tight ends | Defensive linemen | Linebackers | Defensive backs

