Fantasy football breakouts for 2024: QBs, RBs, WRs, TEs

These potential breakout players have youth on their side, an ADP from the fifth to the 10th rounds and are ranked notably higher than their ADP.

• Jayden Daniels could break fantasy football: Daniels scrambles at a rate far higher than any other quarterback, which could lead to elite fantasy production.

• Trevor Lawrence is in an upgraded offense: The Jacksonville Jaguars helped Lawrence with two new wide receivers, which could push him to being a top-12 fantasy quarterback.

• Jaylen Warren dominates on the ground in most situations: The Pittsburgh Steelers running back ranks in the 90th percentile or better in half of the metrics tracked in the player profile series.

• Sean Payton’s running backs have great value: Payton’s running backs have consistently finished among the top-16 fantasy running backs even if they are in a three-man committee.

• Rashee Rice was amazingly efficient for a rookie: Rice's performance on a per-play basis is comparable to that of elite NFL wide receivers.

• Ladd McConkey has a clear path to the slot role: After Keenan Allen and Mike Williams‘ departures, the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart is wide open with McConkey likely to play in the slot.

• Kyle Pitts had a lot working against him: Pitts was rotated out more than nearly all starting tight ends. He also had an abnormally high average target depth and played with quarterbacks who struggled to throw accurate intermediate and deep passes.

• Jake Ferguson improved throughout 2023: He wasn’t a fantasy starter the first few weeks of the season but was consistent down the stretch and saved his best performance for the playoffs.