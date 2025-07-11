Fantasy Football 2025: TE Isaiah Likely player profile

Isaiah Likely was a frustrating tight end option: Likely finished as a top-six fantasy tight end at a higher rate than several starting fantasy tight ends but also failed to finish in the top-18 in the majority of his games.



PFF's Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF's exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, July 11

Player performance

Isaiah Likely was a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2022, joining a crowded tight end room of Mark Andres, Josh Oliver, Charlie Kolar and Nick Boyle. Likely made his mark in the preseason, catching all 12 passes thrown his way for 144 yards and a touchdown on only 30 routes, and four of those receptions came on contested catches.