Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson

• Christian Watson has high-end potential: Watson was a top-10 fantasy wide receiver over the second half of 2022. If he stays healthy in 2024, he could reach that level again.

• He faces a lot of competition: The Green Bay Packers have several wide receivers who could limit Watson’s playing time if he doesn’t reach a certain level of greatness.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.