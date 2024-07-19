Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

• Brandon Aiyuk is an elite receiver: Aiyuk’s per-route production is better than most receivers but the San Francisco 49ers other elite talent holds his fantasy production back.

• A trade could help his value: While he won’t have Kyle Shanahan drawing up plays for him or Brock Purdy throwing him the ball, an increase in targets should more than makeup for that on a new team.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.