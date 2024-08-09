All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP defensive back tiers 2.0

2WC0KW2 Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

By Jonathon Macri

• Deployment and consistency provide the most confidence at the top of the rankings: Traits that can be hard to find at such a volatile position, but there are a select few who hold the edge above all others.

• Allowing alignment projections and past production history to fuel the ranks: Projecting ideal IDP usage and incorporating tackles versus expected helps guide these 2024 rankings.

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: Ideal IDP defensive backs

Rank Position Player Team
1 S1 Derwin James Jr. Chargers
2 S2 Jaquan Brisker Bears
3 S3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers
4 S4 Kyle Dugger Patriots
5 S5 Kyle Hamilton Ravens
6 S6 Budda Baker Cardinals
7 S7 Kamren Curl Rams
8 S8 Grant Delpit Browns
9 CB1 Brian Branch Lions

Leading the defensive backs in 2024, once again, is the most consistent and reliable producer at the position in Derwin James, who is coming off three straight seasons as a top-five IDP safety. He is also the league's only safety to finish top-five in tackles versus expected in each of the past three seasons, and even with a new coaching staff coming in, there are no concerns about his potential path to production as a player that can and will see high-efficiency alignments for IDP and doesn’t disappoint when given those opportunities. 

Jaquan Brisker has also emerged over the past two years as a high-end tackler for the position with IDP-friendly alignments to bank on for consistent IDP production. The Chicago Bears also project as one of the more ideal IDP safety deployments heading into this season, which is good news for Brisker who has thrived around the line of scrimmage, playing 44% of his defensive snaps in the box last season.

Antoine Winfield Jr. will be a lot of IDP managers' first defensive back off the board, and understandably so after he finished as the top-scoring overall player at his position in 2023. Winfield doesn’t necessarily project for the same ideal usage as James or Brisker, or even a lot of the other names in this top tier, but his ability to be productive in different ways keeps him in this range, even if he shouldn’t be expected to repeat as S1 this season.

Brian Branch is coming off a rookie season where he wasn’t fully unleashed from a snaps perspective but still produced CB3 numbers overall and was CB2 in points per game. Branch should be expected to see a larger workload this season while also potentially filling in with some safety snaps, according to some early offseason reports. A true full-time role playing nickel corner and strong safety is exactly what Branch needs to be in contention for a repeat DB1-type season for IDP.

Tier 2: Strong and trustworthy producers

Rank Position Player Team
10 S9 Julian Love Seahawks
11 S10 Josh Metellus Vikings
12 S11 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers
13 S12 Xavier McKinney Packers
14 S13 Jeremy Chinn Commanders
15 S14 Donovan Wilson Cowboys
16 S15 Jessie Bates III Falcons
17 CB2 Nate Hobbs Raiders
18 CB3 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks
19 S16 Jevon Holland Dolphins
20 S17 Kevin Byard Bears
21 S18 Reed Blankenship Eagles
22 S19 C.J. Gardner-Johnson Eagles

Jeremy Chinn and Josh Metellus project for some of the best IDP safety alignments at the position heading into this season, giving them a great chance to be among the best tacklers at the position. Josh Metellus was essentially the second linebacker in Brian Flores’ defense in 2023, playing 92% of his snaps around the line of scrimmage (box, slot, defensive line), which is as good as it gets for IDP. And Jeremy Chinn is set for a bounce-back type season after hardly seeing the field last year in Carolina. He steps in as the starting strong safety in Dan Quinn’s Washington Commanders defense, which projects as one of the more ideal tackling deployments heading into 2024.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavier McKinney and Jessie Bates aren’t likely to see those ideal IDP alignments so there should be some tempered expectations for them on a weekly basis in terms of tackle potential. However, all three safeties have shown an ability to deliver for IDP as some of the top performers in tackles versus expected last season and are going to be highly sought-after options in drafts this offseason.

Nate Hobbs and Devon Witherspoon are the next cornerbacks to mix in with the safeties as some of the best tackling options at the position. They play in the slot, which is ultimately going to be more reliable year-to-year than banking on repeating big plays. Hobbs and Witherspoon both ranked among the top 95th percentile at the position in tackles versus expected, and along with Branch, are the best bets to lead the position in tackle production in 2024.

Tier 3: The most comfortable IDP starters remaining

Rank Position Player Team
23 S20 Brandon Jones Dolphins
24 S21 Jalen Thompson Cardinals
25 CB4 Taron Johnson Bills
26 CB5 Kenny Moore II Colts
27 CB6 Trent McDuffie Chiefs
28 S22 Camryn Bynum Vikings
29 S23 Jamal Adams Titans
30 S24 Rayshawn Jenkins Seahawks
31 S25 Jalen Pitre Texans
32 S26 Justin Reid Chiefs
33 S27 Tyler Nubin Giants
34 CB7 L'Jarius Sneed Titans
35 CB8 Christian Gonzalez Patriots
36 S28 Taylor Rapp Bills
37 S29 P.J. Locke Broncos
38 S30 Javon Bullard Packers

Brandon Jones leads this tier as a potential breakout candidate heading into this season. He’s yet to play an entire season as a starter, but whenever he’s on the field, he’s been among the league's most effective and productive IDP safeties, so there’s a level of hope that his new status as a locked-in starter for the Denver Broncos will allow his IDP potential to come to fruition in 2024.

The first safeties in this tier; Rayshawn Jenkins, Camryn Bynum, Donovan Wilson, and Brandon Jones all have reasons for optimism in IDP this season, but with slightly tempered expectations at the same time. For Jenkins, his role in Seattle projects as the most tackle-friendly deployment of the four, but he was also the most ineffective tackler of the four last season, delivering 7.3 tackles below expected in 2023. Bynum, Wilson, and Jones were some of the most effective tacklers at the position last season, but their roles don’t project as strongly heading into 2024, which could drag those tackle totals down quite a bit from last season.

More strong tackling corners help fill out this tier with Taron Johnson, Kenny Moore, Christian Gonzalez, L’Jarius Sneed, and Trent McDuffie. Sneed and Gonzalez are the lone outside corners to make the tier, and become a bit riskier in this range as a result. However, both players were strong performers in points per game and tackles versus expected last season, albeit for Gonzalez on a small sample size. 

Green Bay Packers rookie safety Javon Bullard appears to be in a good position to start this season, which raises him up the rankings as a volume-heavy player with the opportunity to produce solid IDP numbers on any given week.

Tier 4: Plenty of volume-based production to choose from

Rank Position Player Team
39 S31 Julian Blackmon Colts
40 CB9 Kyler Gordon Bears
41 CB10 Tyrique Stevenson Bears
42 CB11 Mike Hilton Bengals
43 S32 Richie Grant Falcons
44 S33 Jartavius Martin Commanders
45 S34 Amani Hooker Titans
46 S35 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers
47 S36 Jordan Whitehead Buccaneers
48 S37 Harrison Smith Vikings
49 S38 Tony Adams Jets
50 S39 Jason Pinnock Giants
51 CB12 Deommodore Lenoir 49ers
52 CB13 Charvarius Ward 49ers
53 CB14 Roger McCreary Titans
54 CB15 Mike Sainristil Commanders
55 S40 Jordan Poyer Dolphins
56 S41 Jordan Fuller Panthers
57 S42 Jabrill Peppers Patriots
58 CB16 Paulson Adebo Saints
59 CB17 Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals
60 CB18 D.J. Reed Jets
61 CB19 DaRon Bland Cowboys
62 S43 Darnell Savage Jaguars
63 CB20 Desmond King II Texans
64 CB21 Alontae Taylor Saints
65 CB22 Kader Kohou Dolphins
66 CB23 Tykee Smith Buccaneers
67 S44 Alohi Gilman Chargers
68 S45 DeShon Elliott Steelers
69 S46 Jimmie Ward Texans
70 S47 Marcus Williams Ravens

There are still plenty of starting safeties in this tier, highlighting the depth of the position. Any one of these players can emerge as a top-12 IDP by the end of the year if things go their way. Big plays often tend to swing the position’s point leaders significantly but as unstable metrics to chase year-to-year, they should not be weighed heavily in rankings. 

With that in mind, fading the position and grabbing the players in this tier as second or third starting options for fantasy lineups in 2024 is the best way to approach the safety position in IDP. None of the safeties in this tier necessarily project for strong production roles or have been overly effective recent tacklers at the position, so that hurts their chances and rankings at this point, but there’s so much variance with the position that they are well worth taking shots on here for the chance to emerge.

Julian Blackmon has been trending in the wrong direction this offseason, not that his overall playing time is at risk, but his alignment could prove to be a big shift from what led to his productive season last year. In 2023, Blackmon worked as the strong safety in Gus Bradley’s defense and delivered a career-high 88 tackles, finishing as S19 on the year. However, there have been enough reports out of camp that have Blackmon playing more of a deep safety role again, which is one of the least-productive projections for all safeties for 2024. There’s still time for Blackmon to move back to the strong safety role, especially as the Indianapolis Colts try to sort out who else is going to start alongside him this season.

The cornerbacks in this tier were all above average in terms of tackles versus expected last season, and as a result, they were among the better points-per-game producers for the position as well. It’s worth noting that DaRon Bland finished as the overall CB1 last year but should not be drafted that highly for 2024 coming off the back of some very non-repeatable pick-six production. It’s fine to draft him, but this is about the earliest range to do so to avoid getting caught in an obvious regression trap.

Tier 5: Volume and some big play luck could still vault anyone from this group higher

Rank Position Player Team
71 S48 Quentin Lake Rams
72 S49 Geno Stone Bengals
73 S50 Chuck Clark Jets
74 S51 Tre'von Moehrig Raiders
75 S52 Andre Cisco Jaguars
76 S53 Marcus Epps Raiders
77 S54 Tyrann Mathieu Saints
78 CB25 Keisean Nixon Packers
79 CB26 Derek Stingley Jr. Texans
80 CB27 Darius Slay Eagles
81 CB28 Rasul Douglas Bills
82 CB29 Brandon Stephens Ravens
83 CB30 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings
84 CB31 Carlton Davis III Lions
85 CB32 Darious Williams Rams
86 S55 Vonn Bell Bengals
87 S56 Jordan Howden Saints
88 S57 Ji'Ayir Brown 49ers
89 S58 Bryan Cook Chiefs
90 S59 Kerby Joseph Lions
91 CB33 Tyson Campbell Jaguars
92 CB34 Benjamin St-Juste Commanders
93 CB35 Martin Emerson Jr. Browns
94 S60 Cooper DeJean Eagles
95 S61 Mike Edwards Bills
96 S62 Jordan Battle Bengals
97 S63 Juan Thornhill Browns
98 S64 Xavier Woods Panthers
99 S65 Malik Hooker Cowboys
100 S66 Nick Cross Colts

The final tier continues with more expected full-time safeties heading into this season, and much like the previous tier, all have strong shots at outperforming expectations by being on the right side of variance this season, with full-time snaps being their greatest assets in helping them get there.

The same can be said for the corners in this final tier as they’ve at least had some history of being effective at such an unstable position. It’s a larger group to choose from and they’re ranked with a combination of past production and opportunity in mind to round out the final tier.

Jordan Battle made the breakout defensive back list this offseason as a player to bet on in the Cincinnati Bengals crowded safety room, but it’s starting to look like his chances of being a full-time starter this season are dire. Geno Stone and Vonn Bell, who were both brought in via free agency, are taking all the starting reps at the moment, which essentially crushes the hopes and dreams we (I) might have for Battle in 2024.

