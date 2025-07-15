All
Fantasy football cheat sheet for 2025

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the top fantasy scorer among wide receivers in 2024, making him the safest and most reliable pick at the top of 2025 fantasy football drafts.
  • Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: Saquon Barkley led all running backs in fantasy points in 2024, but Bijan Robinson offered more week-to-week consistency.
With the 2025 NFL season on the horizon, it’s time to lock in your fantasy football prep. These single-quarterback redraft PPR rankings — curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the industry’s most accurate rankers — reflect the latest depth charts, projected roles and coaching tendencies to help you draft smarter.

All rankings are curated by Nathan Jahnke, one of the most accurate fantasy football rankers in the industry, with multiple top-five finishes in the FantasyPros Accuracy Competition. Most players are linked to a full fantasy football profile, providing deeper context, stats, and outlooks to help you make smarter draft-day decisions.

Last updated: Tuesday, July 15
RankPositionNameTeam
1WRJa'Marr ChaseBengals
2RBBijan RobinsonFalcons
3RBJahmyr GibbsLions
4WRJustin JeffersonVikings
5WRBrian Thomas Jr.Jaguars
6WRPuka NacuaRams
7WRNico CollinsTexans
8WRCeeDee LambCowboys
9WRAmon-Ra St. BrownLions
10RBSaquon BarkleyEagles
11RBAshton JeantyRaiders
12WRMalik NabersGiants
13RBChristian McCaffrey49ers
14TEBrock BowersRaiders
15TETrey McBrideCardinals
16RBBucky IrvingBuccaneers
17WRDrake LondonFalcons
18WRA.J. BrownEagles
19RBDe'Von AchaneDolphins
20RBDerrick HenryRavens
21RBJosh JacobsPackers
22WRLadd McConkeyChargers
23QBJayden DanielsCommanders
24WRTee HigginsBengals
25WRGarrett WilsonJets
26QBJosh AllenBills
27TEGeorge Kittle49ers
28RBKenneth Walker IIISeahawks
29WRRashee RiceChiefs
30QBLamar JacksonRavens
31RBKyren WilliamsRams
32QBJalen HurtsEagles
33RBJonathan TaylorColts
34RBChase BrownBengals
35RBOmarion HamptonChargers
36RBJames CookBills
37WRTerry McLaurinCommanders
38RBAlvin KamaraSaints
39WRMarvin Harrison Jr.Cardinals
40WRMike EvansBuccaneers
41WRDavante AdamsRams
42WRD.J. MooreBears
43WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaSeahawks
44WRTyreek HillDolphins
45WRJameson WilliamsLions
46WRTetairoa McMillanPanthers
47WRTravis HunterJaguars
48RBRJ HarveyBroncos
49RBJames ConnerCardinals
50QBJoe BurrowBengals
51WRDeVonta SmithEagles
52RBChuba HubbardPanthers
53WRXavier WorthyChiefs
54RBBreece HallJets
55WRChris OlaveSaints
56RBJoe MixonTexans
57WRZay FlowersRavens
58WRJaylen WaddleDolphins
59RBD'Andre SwiftBears
60WRD.K. MetcalfSteelers
61WRCourtland SuttonBroncos
62WRJordan AddisonVikings
63WRDeebo SamuelCommanders
64TET.J. HockensonVikings
65QBPatrick MahomesChiefs
66WRChris GodwinBuccaneers
67WRJakobi MeyersRaiders
68TESam LaPortaLions
69WRJerry JeudyBrowns
70RBAaron Jones Sr.Vikings
71RBQuinshon JudkinsBrowns
72RBTony PollardTitans
73RBJaylen WarrenSteelers
74WRGeorge PickensCowboys
75QBBaker MayfieldBuccaneers
76RBDavid MontgomeryLions
77WRJauan Jennings49ers
78RBJordan MasonVikings
79WRMatthew GoldenPackers
80RBIsiah PachecoChiefs
81RBBrian Robinson Jr.Commanders
82WRRome OdunzeBears
83WRBrandon Aiyuk49ers
84WRCalvin RidleyTitans
85RBRhamondre StevensonPatriots
86RBTreVeyon HendersonPatriots
87RBKaleb JohnsonSteelers
88TEDavid NjokuBrowns
89QBBrock Purdy49ers
90QBJustin FieldsJets
91TETucker KraftPackers
92RBCam SkatteboGiants
93WRStefon DiggsPatriots
94RBTyrone Tracy Jr.Giants
95WRDarnell MooneyFalcons
96TEDalton KincaidBills
97QBJ.J. McCarthyVikings
98TEColston LovelandBears
99QBTrevor LawrenceJaguars
100RBJ.K. DobbinsBroncos
101TETravis KelceChiefs
102TEMark AndrewsRavens
103QBBo NixBroncos
104RBBhayshul TutenJaguars
105QBKyler MurrayCardinals
106RBNajee HarrisChargers
107WRKhalil ShakirBills
108TETyler WarrenColts
109QBCaleb WilliamsBears
110QBJared GoffLions
111QBJustin HerbertChargers
112TEEvan EngramBroncos
113WRJosh DownsColts
114RBTyjae SpearsTitans
115RBJavonte WilliamsCowboys
116WRCooper KuppSeahawks
117WRMarvin Mims Jr.Broncos
118RBBraelon AllenJets
119RBRoschon JohnsonBears
120QBJordan LovePackers
121QBC.J. StroudTexans
122RBTravis Etienne Jr.Jaguars
123RBTank BigsbyJaguars
124TEDallas GoedertEagles
125RBJaydon BlueCowboys
126RBZach CharbonnetSeahawks
127WRRicky Pearsall49ers
128WREmeka EgbukaBuccaneers
129RBTrey BensonCardinals
130QBMichael Penix Jr.Falcons
131RBTyler AllgeierFalcons
132RBKeaton MitchellRavens
133RBIsaac Guerendo49ers
134TEJake FergusonCowboys
135QBDrake MayePatriots
136WRLuther Burden IIIBears
137TEKyle PittsFalcons
138TEJonnu SmithSteelers
139RBRay DavisBills
140WRMichael Pittman Jr.Colts
141TEIsaiah LikelyRavens
142WRChristian KirkTexans
143WRJayden HigginsTexans
144WRJayden ReedPackers
145WRKeon ColemanBills
146RBDylan SampsonBrowns
147WRRashid ShaheedSaints
148WRHollywood BrownChiefs
149WRDeMario DouglasPatriots
150RBRachaad WhiteBuccaneers
151WRRomeo DoubsPackers
152RBNick ChubbTexans
153WRAdam ThielenPanthers
154RBMarShawn LloydPackers
155WRCedric TillmanBrowns
156RBJaylen WrightDolphins
157WRTre HarrisChargers
158RBAustin EkelerCommanders
159RBRico DowdlePanthers
160WRJack BechRaiders
161WRCalvin Austin IIISteelers
162WRKyle WilliamsPatriots
163RBBlake CorumRams
164WRRashod BatemanRavens
165WRXavier LegettePanthers
166WRPat BryantBroncos
167WRWan'Dale RobinsonGiants
168TEChig OkonkwoTitans
169WRQuentin JohnstonChargers
170RBJarquez HunterRams
171WRTutu AtwellRams
172RBRaheem MostertRaiders
173RBMiles SandersCowboys
174RBIsaiah DavisJets
175WRMichael WilsonCardinals
176WRJoshua PalmerBills
177TEBrenton StrangeJaguars
178WRJaylin NoelTexans
179WRJalen RoyalsChiefs
180RBKyle MonangaiBears
181WRJalen McMillanBuccaneers
182WRJalen CokerPanthers
183WRAlec PierceColts
184RBElijah MitchellChiefs
185WRAdonai MitchellColts
186RBD.J. GiddensColts
187RBJerome FordBrowns
188WRTyler LockettTitans
189RBKendre MillerSaints
190WRDyami BrownJaguars
191RBZack MossBengals
192WRDeAndre HopkinsRavens
193DEFPittsburgh Steelers DSTSteelers
194DEFBuffalo Bills DSTBills
195DEFBaltimore Ravens DSTRavens
196DEFDenver Broncos DSTBroncos
197DEFDetroit Lions DSTLions
198DEFPhiladelphia Eagles DSTEagles
199KMatt GayCommanders
200KBrandon AubreyCowboys
201KJake BatesLions
202KHarrison ButkerChiefs
203KCameron DickerChargers
204KJake ElliottEagles
205KTyler BassBills
206KChase McLaughlinBuccaneers
207KEvan McPhersonBengals
208KKa'imi FairbairnTexans
209KWil LutzBroncos
210KYounghoe KooFalcons
211DEFMinnesota Vikings DSTVikings
212DEFHouston Texans DSTTexans
213DEFDallas Cowboys DSTCowboys
214DEFKansas City Chiefs DSTChiefs
215DEFSeattle Seahawks DSTSeahawks
216DEFLos Angeles Chargers DSTChargers
217QBDak PrescottCowboys
218QBBryce YoungPanthers
219QBTua TagovailoaDolphins
220TEDarren WallerDolphins
221TEHunter HenryPatriots
222TEZach ErtzCommanders
223TEMike GesickiBengals
224QBGeno SmithRaiders
225QBCameron WardTitans
226TEPat FreiermuthSteelers
227TEMason TaylorJets
228TEJa'Tavion SandersPanthers
229TEOronde GadsdenChargers
230QBMatthew StaffordRams
231QBAaron RodgersSteelers
232QBSam DarnoldSeahawks
233DEFGreen Bay Packers DSTPackers
234DEFSan Francisco 49ers DST49ers
235KChris BoswellSteelers
236KTyler LoopRavens
237QBAnthony Richardson Sr.Colts
238TECade OttonBuccaneers
239TEDalton SchultzTexans
240QBTyler ShoughSaints
241TEJuwan JohnsonSaints
242QBRussell WilsonGiants
243WRDarius SlaytonGiants
244RBWill ShipleyEagles
245TETheo JohnsonGiants
246RBKareem HuntChiefs
247RBTahj BrooksBengals
248RBCam AkersSaints
249WRAndrei IosivasBengals
250WRDiontae JohnsonBrowns
251WRBrandin CooksSaints
252QBKenny PickettBrowns
253DEFCincinnati Bengals DSTBengals
254DEFLos Angeles Rams DSTRams
255KJoshua KartyRams
256KJason SandersDolphins
257WRJalen TolbertCowboys
258TENoah FantSeahawks
259WRNoah BrownCommanders
260WRDevaughn VeleBroncos
261TETyler HigbeeRams
262TETyler ConklinChargers
263TEElijah ArroyoSeahawks
264RBA.J. DillonEagles
265RBTrevor EtiennePanthers
266QBJoe FlaccoBrowns
267TECole KmetBears
268WRRay-Ray McCloud IIIFalcons
269WRDontayvion WicksPackers
270TETerrance FergusonRams
271TEMichael MayerRaiders
272TENoah GrayChiefs
273RBKhalil HerbertColts
274RBJustice HillRavens
275RBJordan James49ers
276WRTre TuckerRaiders
277WRJosh ReynoldsJets
278WRMike WilliamsChargers
279QBDaniel JonesColts
280WRParker WashingtonJaguars
281WRTim PatrickLions
282WRJordan WhittingtonRams
283WRRoman WilsonSteelers
284WRJalen NailorVikings
285QBJaxson DartGiants
286WRMarquez Valdes-ScantlingSeahawks
287WRSavion WilliamsPackers
288QBSpencer RattlerSaints
289QBKirk CousinsFalcons
290QBJalen MilroeSeahawks
291QBZach WilsonDolphins
292QBTyrod TaylorJets
293KJake Moody49ers
294DEFTampa Bay Buccaneers DSTBuccaneers
295KBrandon McManusPackers
296DEFIndianapolis Colts DSTColts
297KDaniel CarlsonRaiders
298DEFNew York Jets DSTJets
299KWill ReichardVikings
300DEFAtlanta Falcons DSTFalcons
301RBAntonio GibsonPatriots
302WRArian SmithJets
303WRDont'e Thornton Jr.Raiders
304RBDevin SingletaryGiants
305WRChimere DikeTitans
306WRKaVontae TurpinCowboys
307RBSean TuckerBuccaneers
308RBWoody MarksTexans
309RBKenneth GainwellSteelers
310RBAudric EstimeBroncos
311RBSincere McCormickRaiders
312RBTy ChandlerVikings
313RBDevin NealSaints
314WRIsaac TeSlaaLions
315RBJaleel McLaughlinBroncos
316RBOllie Gordon IIDolphins
317RBAlexander MattisonDolphins
318WRNick Westbrook-IkhineDolphins
319WRTai FeltonVikings
320WRJahan DotsonEagles
321RBBrashard SmithChiefs
322WRGreg DortchCardinals
323WRTroy FranklinBroncos
324WRAllen LazardJets
325WRElijah MooreBills
326WRJaylin LaneCommanders
327WRKhaDarel HodgeFalcons
328RBTy JohnsonBills
329WRDemarcus Robinson49ers
330WRElic AyomanorTitans
331WRCurtis SamuelBills
332WRJermaine BurtonBengals
333RBKalel MullingsTitans
334RBKimani VidalChargers
335RBJeremy McNicholsCommanders
336RBChris Rodriguez Jr.Commanders
337WRJuJu Smith-SchusterChiefs
338WRAmari CooperFree Agent
339WRKeenan AllenFree Agent
340WRChristian WatsonPackers
341WRKendrick BournePatriots
342WROlamide ZaccheausBears
343WRJalin HyattGiants
344WRRondale MooreVikings
345QBWill LevisTitans
346WRKalif RaymondLions
347WRTory HortonSeahawks
348WRVan JeffersonTitans
349RBSamaje PerineBengals
350WRTreylon BurksTitans
351WRMalik WashingtonDolphins
352QBMason RudolphSteelers
353WRRobert WoodsSteelers
354WRJa'Lynn PolkPatriots
355WRLuke McCaffreyCommanders
356WRMack HollinsPatriots
357RBDamien MartinezSeahawks
358RBEmanuel WilsonPackers
359RBEmari DemercadoCardinals
360WRZay JonesCardinals
361QBJoe Milton IIICowboys
362TEBen SinnottCommanders
363RBCraig ReynoldsLions
364TEHarold Fannin Jr.Browns
365WRKeAndre Lambert-SmithChargers
366WRJake BoboSeahawks
367RBJacory Croskey-MerrittCommanders
368TETaysom HillSaints
369WRDavid MoorePanthers
370QBJameis WinstonGiants
371WRJonathan MingoCowboys
372RBDameon PierceTexans
373WRKayshon BouttePatriots
374TEAustin HooperPatriots
375QBDillon GabrielBrowns
376WRGabe DavisFree Agent
377RBCordarrelle PattersonSteelers
378WRJordan Watkins49ers
379TETommy TremblePanthers
380WRDevontez WalkerRavens
381QBShedeur SandersBrowns
382RBPhil MafahCowboys
383WRJohnny WilsonEagles
384TEWill DisslyChargers
385WRCedrick Wilson Jr.Saints
386RBChris BrooksPackers
387QBMac Jones49ers
388WRBub MeansSaints
389TEFoster MoreauSaints
390WRJamari ThrashBrowns
391RBLeQuint Allen Jr.Jaguars
392WRJohn Metchie IIITexans
393QBMarcus MariotaCommanders
394WRKonata MumpfieldRams
395RBClyde Edwards-HelaireSaints
396TEDawson KnoxBills
397WRTyler JohnsonJets
398QBJacoby BrissettCardinals
399WRHunter RenfrowPanthers
400RBKenny McIntoshSeahawks
401TECade StoverTexans
402WRSterling ShepardBuccaneers
403WRTylan WallaceRavens
404QBSam HowellVikings
405RBZamir WhiteRaiders
406TEJosh OliverVikings
407WRIhmir Smith-MarsetteGiants
408WRDevin DuvernayBears
409RBTyler GoodsonColts
410QBJimmy GaroppoloRams
411WRJacob Cowing49ers
412RBTyler BadieBroncos
413WRXavier GipsonJets
414WRK.J. OsbornCommanders
415QBMalik WillisPackers
416TELuke MusgravePackers
417WRTrey PalmerBuccaneers
418RBPierre Strong Jr.Browns
419WRChris BlairFalcons
420TELuke SchoonmakerCowboys
421QBJake BrowningBengals
422RBPatrick Taylor Jr.49ers
423WRAustin TrammellJaguars
424WRDeAndre CarterBrowns
425RBJulius ChestnutTitans
426TEElijah HigginsCardinals
427WRBen SkowronekSteelers
428QBGardner MinshewChiefs
429WRCharlie JonesBengals
430DEFChicago Bears DSTBears
431KJason MyersSeahawks
432RBMichael CarterCardinals
433WRLaviska Shenault Jr.Bills
434TEJosh WhyleTitans
435QBAndy DaltonPanthers
436WRAinias SmithEagles
437DEFArizona Cardinals DSTCardinals
438KCairo SantosBears
439RBSione VakiLions
440WRSkyy MooreChiefs
441TETanner HudsonBengals
442WRDavid BellBrowns
443QBCooper RushRavens
444DEFMiami Dolphins DSTDolphins
445KCam LittleJaguars
446RBHassan HaskinsChargers
447WRDerius DavisChargers
448TEGunnar HelmTitans
449WRRicky White IIISeahawks
450RBEric GrayGiants
451DEFNew York Giants DSTGiants
452KChad RylandCardinals
453QBDavis MillsTexans
454WRJimmy Horn Jr.Panthers
455TEGrant CalcaterraEagles
456WRMichael GallupCommanders
457RBRasheen AliRavens
458WRJavon BakerPatriots
459DEFCleveland Browns DSTBrowns
460KDustin HopkinsBrowns
461QBMitchell TrubiskyBills
462WRAshton DulinColts
463TEA.J. BarnerSeahawks
464RBDeuce VaughnCowboys
465WRSimi FehokoCardinals
466DEFNew England Patriots DSTPatriots
467KSpencer ShraderColts
468QBAidan O'ConnellRaiders
469WRAnthony GouldColts
470RBTravis HomerBears
471TEJeremy RuckertJets
472DEFLas Vegas Raiders DSTRaiders
473KBlake GrupeSaints
474WRDee EskridgeDolphins
475WRTommy MellottRaiders
476QBKyle TraskBuccaneers
477RBRonnie RiversRams
478TEDaniel BellingerGiants
479WRXavier RestrepoTitans
480DEFJacksonville Jaguars DSTJaguars
481KJoey SlyeTitans
482WRTez JohnsonBuccaneers
483RBRaheem BlackshearPanthers
484QBJarrett StidhamBroncos
485TEColby ParkinsonRams
486WRTyler ScottBears
487DEFNew Orleans Saints DSTSaints
488KMatthew WrightPanthers
489RBJa'Quinden JacksonJaguars
490WRXavier HutchinsonTexans
491WRLaJohntay WesterRavens
492TEStone SmarttJets
493DEFWashington Commanders DSTCommanders
494KGraham GanoGiants
495QBHendon HookerLions
496WRRakim JarrettBuccaneers
497RBGus EdwardsFree Agent
498WRKaden PratherBills
499TEJulian HillDolphins
500DEFCarolina Panthers DSTPanthers
501KAndy BorregalesPatriots
502QBNick MullensJaguars
503WRDominic LovettLions
504RBTerrell JenningsPatriots
505WRJunior Bergen49ers
506DEFTennessee Titans DSTTitans
507KCaden DavisJets
508TECharlie WoernerFalcons
509WRXavier WeaverCardinals
510QBTanner McKeeEagles
511RBCarlos Washington Jr.Falcons
512WRMalachi CorleyJets
