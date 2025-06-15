Fantasy Football 2025: QB J.J. McCarthy player profile

J.J. McCarthy misses his rookie season: McCarthy was the 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but a meniscus tear cost McCarthy his entire rookie season.



McCarthy was the 10th overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, but a meniscus tear cost McCarthy his entire rookie season. McCarthy is set up for success: The Vikings coaching staff, skill players led by Justin Jefferson, and the offensive line should put McCarthy in a position for success in his first season as an NFL starter.



The Vikings coaching staff, skill players led by Justin Jefferson, and the offensive line should put McCarthy in a position for success in his first season as an NFL starter.

Player Performance

J.J. McCarthy spent three years as a quarterback at Michigan, initially as a backup to Cade McNamara, but then he beat out McNamara for the starting job in 2022. He never was a high-volume quarterback due to Michigan’s run-first offense and constantly playing with a lead, but he was great on a per-play basis. He was in the 90th percentile or better in each situation. He improved significantly from his first year as a starter to his second. His dropbacks per game decreased, but his stats still increased thanks to a much higher accuracy rate.