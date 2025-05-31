Fantasy Football 2025: RB Rhamondre Stevenson player profile

Rhamondre Stevenson gains serious competition: The New England Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick of the draft, making it very unlikely Stevenson’s snap rate of the last few seasons will continue.



The New England Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson with the 38th pick of the draft, making it very unlikely Stevenson’s snap rate of the last few seasons will continue. The Patriots improve the offensive line: The Patriots had the lowest-graded offensive line last season, but made several changes to the line, including first-round pick Will Campbell, which should help Stevenson’s production.



Player performance

Stevenson was a fourth-round pick in 2021 by the Patriots. He started his career in a three-man rotation, where Damien Harris was the primary early down back and Brandon Bolden was the third-down back. Stevenson played well in his limited opportunities, playing over 50% of the Patriots' offensive snaps, but generally ran the ball eight to 12 times per game in the other games where he was active. He couldn’t translate that to any fantasy success because he averaged just over one reception per game, finishing just three games with double-digit receiving yards.