Fantasy Football 2025: WR Courtland Sutton player profile

Courtland Sutton keeps finding the end zone: Sutton has caught 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons to help him remain a fantasy starter.



Sutton has caught 18 touchdowns over the last two seasons to help him remain a fantasy starter. The Denver Broncos ‘ young receivers could be a problem: Sutton is in his last season of his contract, and if one or more of the recent draft picks step up, that could make Sutton expendable.



Sutton is in his last season of his contract, and if one or more of the recent draft picks step up, that could make Sutton expendable.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 23

Player performance

Sutton was a second-round pick by the Broncos out of the 2018 draft. He started his career as a backup to Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, but Thomas was traded midway through his rookie season, allowing Sutton to become a starter. He became the clear top wide receiver in 2019. Despite having the quarterback role split between Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Brandon Allen, Sutton put together the best season of his career. He caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, made his only Pro Bowl and finished 19th in PPR points. He posted a career-best 80.5 PFF receiving grade.