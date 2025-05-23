Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jordan Addison player profile

Jordan Addison keeps scoring touchdowns: Addison is among the top five wide receivers in touchdowns scored over the last two seasons.



Addison's potential as a weekly fantasy starter could depend on how well his new quarterback is playing.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 23

Player performance

The Vikings have a history of dynamic wide receiver duos. The two top wide receivers in the team's history by receiving yards are Cris Carter and Randy Moss, who brought the team to two conference championship games in their time together. More recently, it was Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, Thielen and Justin Jefferson and now Jefferson and Jordan Addison.