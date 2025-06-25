Fantasy Football 2025: RB Keaton Mitchell player profile

- Keaton Mitchell dominated as a rookie: Mitchell burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, showcasing incredible speed and big-play ability, as he averaged 8.4 yards per carry despite limited opportunities.
- An intriguing handcuff option: Mitchell is a handcuff to Derrick Henry, but now that Mitchell is fully healthy, he has the potential for a significant role if Henry were to miss any time due to injury.
- Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes
PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.
Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 25
Player Performance
Keaton Mitchell was an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina in 2023. Mitchell started his career on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and upon his return, he played on special teams. He got his first real opportunity on offense in Week 9 during a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He ran the ball nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown.