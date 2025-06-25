Fantasy Football 2025: RB Keaton Mitchell player profile

Keaton Mitchell dominated as a rookie: Mitchell burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, showcasing incredible speed and big-play ability, as he averaged 8.4 yards per carry despite limited opportunities.



Mitchell burst onto the scene as an undrafted rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, showcasing incredible speed and big-play ability, as he averaged 8.4 yards per carry despite limited opportunities. An intriguing handcuff option: Mitchell is a handcuff to Derrick Henry, but now that Mitchell is fully healthy, he has the potential for a significant role if Henry were to miss any time due to injury.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 25

Player Performance

Keaton Mitchell was an undrafted rookie out of East Carolina in 2023. Mitchell started his career on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and upon his return, he played on special teams. He got his first real opportunity on offense in Week 9 during a 37-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He ran the ball nine times for 138 yards and a touchdown.