Fantasy Football 2025: WR Chris Godwin player profile

Chris Godwin dominated in 2024: Godwin excelled in 2024, moving back to the slot in Liam Coen’s offense and averaging the second-most PPR points per game before an ankle injury ended his season.



Godwin excelled in 2024, moving back to the slot in Liam Coen’s offense and averaging the second-most PPR points per game before an ankle injury ended his season. Godwin faces multiple challenges: Godwin might not be fully healthy this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Coen, and Emeka Egbuka was drafted with the 19th overall pick. This could all hurt Godwin’s fantasy value.



Godwin might not be fully healthy this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost Coen, and Emeka Egbuka was drafted with the 19th overall pick. This could all hurt Godwin’s fantasy value. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 28

Player performance

Godwin was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017. It took two full seasons for Godwin to surpass Adam Humphries and DeSean Jackson on the depth chart, but in 2019, Godwin was one of the clear top two receivers with Mike Evans. Jameis Winston was his quarterback, leading the league in attempts, yards and interceptions. That combination was enough for Godwin to have his best fantasy season, finishing with 1,333 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, which made him WR2 in both total fantasy points and points per game.