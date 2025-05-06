Fantasy Football 2025: RB Bijan Robinson player profile

Bijan Robinson dominated late last season: Robinson’s role increased substantially over the second half of last season, leading to an elite 22.4 PPR points per game over the previous nine games.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 6

Player performance

Robinson was selected eighth overall by the Falcons in the 2023 NFL Draft. Expectations were sky high after no running backs were selected in the first 20 picks of the previous four drafts. Despite how much draft capital was spent on Robinson, he needed to split carries with Tyler Allgeier. Robinson averaged 12.6 carries per game, while Allgeier averaged 10.9. Robinson finished ninth in total fantasy points among running backs and 16th in points per game that season. Part of the problem was that an ineffective Falcons offense led to limited scoring opportunities.