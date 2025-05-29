Fantasy Football 2025: TE Mark Andrews player profile

Mark Andrews led all tight ends in touchdowns: While Andrews’ routes total and receiving yards per game saw significant declines, his touchdown total helped keep him among the top 10 fantasy tight ends.



While Andrews’ routes total and receiving yards per game saw significant declines, his touchdown total helped keep him among the top 10 fantasy tight ends. The Baltimore Ravens have a strong tight end room: Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar have graded well and earned a larger role last season. That will likely remain true this season.



Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar have graded well and earned a larger role last season. That will likely remain true this season.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 29

Player performance

Mark Andrews was a third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, the same draft class where Hayden Hurst was picked first. This was three years after the Ravens picked Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle in the same draft. Andrews was part of a four-man rotation as a rookie, finishing with the fourth-most snaps played in 12 personnel, but he led the group in routes run, splitting time in 11 personnel. His playing time increased by 10% in his second season, and he made the Pro Bowl despite playing less than half of Baltimore's offensive snaps. He ranked fifth in fantasy points per game thanks to his 10 touchdown receptions.