Fantasy Football 2025: TE David Njoku player profile

Njoku has finished among the top eight fantasy tight ends in each of the last three seasons, and he has a chance to make it four straight this season. The Cleveland Browns changing offense: While the Browns didn’t give Njoku much more competition for targets, they added running backs to make them more run-heavy, and the quality of the offense might not lead to many touchdowns for Njoku.



While the Browns didn't give Njoku much more competition for targets, they added running backs to make them more run-heavy, and the quality of the offense might not lead to many touchdowns for Njoku.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 29

Player performance

David Njoku was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He became a full-time starter in 2018 but missed most of 2019 due to an injury, and the Browns decided to sign Austin Hooper to a big contract in 2020. In 2021, Njoku graded better as a receiver, finishing with 130 more yards on five fewer targets.