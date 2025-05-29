Fantasy Football 2025: TE David Njoku player profile

- David Njoku has been a consistent fantasy starter: Njoku has finished among the top eight fantasy tight ends in each of the last three seasons, and he has a chance to make it four straight this season.
- The Cleveland Browns changing offense: While the Browns didn’t give Njoku much more competition for targets, they added running backs to make them more run-heavy, and the quality of the offense might not lead to many touchdowns for Njoku.
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 29
Player performance
David Njoku was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He became a full-time starter in 2018 but missed most of 2019 due to an injury, and the Browns decided to sign Austin Hooper to a big contract in 2020. In 2021, Njoku graded better as a receiver, finishing with 130 more yards on five fewer targets.