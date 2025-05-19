Fantasy Football 2025: WR Davante Adams player profile 

Davante Adams is an all-time great: At his peak, Adams put together four seasons as a top-three fantasy wide receiver.

He will need to share targets with Puka Nacua: Adams will be the second option in an offense for the first time in nearly a decade. His fantasy value has been declining, and it could decline further with Nacua taking most of the targets.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 19

Player Performance

Davante Adams had a long rise to excellence, playing three years as a non-Pro Bowl starter for the Packers, followed by three years as a Pro Bowler and then three years as a first-team All-Pro. His final season as an All-Pro occurred with the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams had four seasons as a top-three fantasy wide receiver during that stretch. His PFF grades match his stats and public perception. From 2018 to 2022, his PFF receiving grade ranged from 87.0 to 93.0.