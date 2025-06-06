Fantasy Football 2025: RB Rachaad White player profile

Rachaad White loses the early-down role: White played a lot in most situations during 2024, but Bucky Irving became the primary early down back.



White remained a fantasy starter for most of 2024, but if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rotate running backs like they did to end 2024, White will only be a handcuff this season.

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, June 6

Player performance

Rachaad White was drafted in the fifth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be Leonard Fournette’s backup. Fournette was held to 3.0 yards per attempt or less in seven of his final nine NFL career starts, leading White to take over as the starter. He received 22 carries for his first 105-yard game in his first start and double-digit touches in every other game until Week 18. He scored the 24th-most fantasy points from Weeks 10-17, finishing with no rushing touchdowns during that stretch.