Fantasy Football 2025: WR Ladd McConkey player profile 

Ladd McConkey saved his best for last: While McConkey’s season-long numbers don’t stand out from the other great wide receivers, his stats over his final eight games in 2024, particularly in the playoffs, were excellent.

McConkey is no longer the offense's only star weapon: The Chargers spent their first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton, which will lead the team to run the ball more.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 12

Player Performance

The Chargers drafted McConkey at the start of the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He immediately had a role as the team's slot receiver while playing on the outside for a decent number of snaps. He started slightly slower than other rookies, with 26-67 yards over his first six games. He caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints and had another two relatively quiet games, but over the rest of the season, he was a must-start player.