Fantasy Football 2025: WR Alec Pierce player profile

A high-potential deep threat: Alec Pierce saw unprecedented utilization as a deep target for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, posting the highest average depth of target and deep-target rate among wide receivers with at least 50 targets in 19 years of PFF data.

The Richardson-Pierce connection is crucial: Pierce's 2025 fantasy viability heavily hinges on Anthony Richardson remaining the Colts' starting quarterback, as his role as a boom-or-bust deep threat will likely disappear if Daniel Jones takes over.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, June 23

Player Performance

Alec Pierce was the 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played a rotational role in his first few NFL outings before gaining 80 yards on four receptions in Week 4 and 81 yards on eight receptions in Week 5, leading him to more consistently play at least 70% of offensive snaps. The big plays dried up after that point, including three games where he was held without a reception. He did have a four-catch, 86-yard and one-touchdown performance in Week 13.