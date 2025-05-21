Fantasy Football 2025: WR DeVonta Smith player profile

DeVonta Smith stepped up last season: Smith’s rate of snaps from the slot nearly doubled, helping him to a career high in yards per route run, PFF receiving grade, and fantasy points per game.



Smith’s rate of snaps from the slot nearly doubled, helping him to a career high in yards per route run, PFF receiving grade, and fantasy points per game. Can Saquon Barkley keep breaking long runs?: Barkley’s long touchdowns ended several drives last season, but if he doesn’t break as many long runs, that could lead to more routes and more touchdown opportunities for Smith.



Can Saquon Barkley keep breaking long runs?: Barkley's long touchdowns ended several drives last season, but if he doesn't break as many long runs, that could lead to more routes and more touchdown opportunities for Smith.

Player performance

DeVonta Smith was the 10th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He met expectations in his rookie season as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ top wide receiver, finishing as the WR30 with nearly 1,000 yards. He had a high 15.2-yard average depth of target mixed with a low 63.4% catch rate. In the following offseason, the Eagles had the opportunity to trade for A.J. Brown. While this provided Smith with more competition for targets, Smith still earned a higher target rate and better receiving grade in his second season. His average depth of target dropped to 9.9 yards. This led to fewer yards per reception, but a higher catch rate on more targets. He and Brown finished top 10 in fantasy points for wide receivers.