Fantasy Football 2025: WR Josh Downs player profile

Josh Downs shines during the middle of 2024: Downs missed the beginning of 2024, but was a top-15 fantasy wide receiver during the middle parts of the year, before other injuries started piling up.



Downs missed the beginning of 2024, but was a top-15 fantasy wide receiver during the middle parts of the year, before other injuries started piling up. The Indianapolis Colts drafted a tight end: Tyler Warren was the Colts’ first-round draft pick, and he will give Downs more competition for targets.



Tyler Warren was the Colts’ first-round draft pick, and he will give Downs more competition for targets. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 8

Player performance

Josh Downs won the Indianapolis Colts‘ slot receiving job in the 2023 preseason after getting drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft. Downs played at least 70% of Indianapolis' offensive snaps over the first eight weeks. A high target rate led him to rank 30th among fantasy wide receivers over the first eight weeks. He had the 17th-most receptions for the 27th-most yards.