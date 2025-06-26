Fantasy Football 2025: QB Matthew Stafford player profile

Stafford's fantasy scoring history : Matthew Stafford has historically been a viable fantasy starter, often hovering around the low-end QB1 range, though his rushing production has been consistently minimal, especially during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. His value has declined in recent years.



: Matthew Stafford has historically been a viable fantasy starter, often hovering around the low-end QB1 range, though his rushing production has been consistently minimal, especially during his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. His value has declined in recent years. Rams' new wide receiver pairing : With the Davante Adams addition and Cooper Kupp‘s departure, the success of Stafford’s 2025 season will likely depend on how quickly and effectively he can build chemistry with the new wide receiver.



With the Davante Adams addition and Cooper Kupp's departure, the success of Stafford's 2025 season will likely depend on how quickly and effectively he can build chemistry with the new wide receiver.

Matthew Stafford has spent most of his career as not just an NFL starter, but also a fantasy starter. He spent 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions and the last four with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s spent nearly half of his career averaging between 16.8 and 17.5 PPR points per game. Early in his career, that was good enough to be a low-end QB1, but with the emergence of rushing quarterbacks, that hasn’t cut it for the QB1 range. Stafford’s rushing production has been minimal throughout his career but comically low with the Rams. He’s averaged less than five yards per game each season in Los Angeles, and he’s scored one rushing touchdown in the last eight seasons.