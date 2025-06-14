Fantasy Football 2025: WR Rashid Shaheed player profile

Undrafted to a big time threat: Rashid Shaheed‘s swift ascent from the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad to a consistent deep threat, marked by explosive touchdowns and top-tier yards per route run, defines his initial seasons in the NFL.



Rashid Shaheed‘s swift ascent from the New Orleans Saints‘ practice squad to a consistent deep threat, marked by explosive touchdowns and top-tier yards per route run, defines his initial seasons in the NFL. Navigating an uncertain 2025: With evolving offensive schemes and a shifting quarterback situation for the Saints, Shaheed's 2025 fantasy relevance hinges on adapting to Kellen Moore's system and maintaining his high-impact, big-play potential.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, June 14

Player performance

Rashid Shaheed was an undrafted rookie by the New Orleans Saints in 2022. He spent the first five weeks of the 2022 season on the Saints' practice squad with Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood and Deonte Harty at the top of the Saints' depth chart. A season-ending foot injury to Harty landed Shaheed on the roster and Harty on injured reserve. He spent the first five weeks of his career with a small role on offense, fifth on the team in routes run. He ran the ball for a 44-yard touchdown in his first game and caught a 53-yard touchdown in his second game.