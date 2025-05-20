Fantasy Football 2025: WR Marvin Harrison Jr. player profile

Marvin Harrison Jr. disappointed in his rookie season: He was expected to finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver, but instead finished at WR30.



He was expected to finish as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver, but instead finished at WR30. He needs improved chemistry with Kyler Murray : Harrison had the highest uncatachable target rate of all wide receivers with significant targets last season. That should improve this season.



Harrison had the highest uncatachable target rate of all wide receivers with significant targets last season. That should improve this season.

Player performance

Harrison was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft, which was the highest any wide receiver had been picked since Amari Cooper in the 2015 draft. He was an immediate starter for the Arizona Cardinals with a lot of expectations. He played at least 80% of Arizona's offensive snaps in most losses, but that would drop as low as 70% depending on how much the Cardinals were winning by in their victories.