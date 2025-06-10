Fantasy Football 2025: TE Jake Ferguson player profile

- Injuries doom Jake Ferguson in 2024: Ferguson was a regular fantasy starter by the end of 2023, but injuries to Ferguson, as well as Dak Prescott, hurt his 2024 fantasy season.
- George Pickens hurts his 2025 chances: The Dallas Cowboys traded for the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, moving Ferguson from second to third on the Cowboys‘ target priority order.
PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.
Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs
Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 10
Player performance
Jake Ferguson was a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, where he served as the backup to Dalton Schultz. Ferguson showed enough promise in his limited sample size for Dallas to move on from Schultz and elevate Ferguson to the starting lineup.
Ferguson’s efficiency numbers all took a small hit in 2023, but he was running nearly five times the number of routes each week. He showed some sparks early on, including a seven-catch, 77-yard performance in Week 4 and a seven-catch, 91-yard and one-touchdown performance in Week 9. Once Week 11 hit, Ferguson was consistently playing at least 72% of Dallas' offensive snaps after failing to reach 72% in five of his first 10 games. His target rate increased near the end of the year, and he scored 71.0 PPR points over the final six weeks, sixth-most among tight ends. He saved his best for last in a 10-catch, 93-yard and three-touchdown performance in the playoffs.