Fantasy Football 2025: RB Tony Pollard player profile

Tony Pollard struggled with the Tennessee Titans : The Titans' offense wasn’t as good as the Dallas Cowboys’, particularly on the offensive line, which made it much harder for Pollard to break long runs.



The Titans' offense wasn’t as good as the Dallas Cowboys’, particularly on the offensive line, which made it much harder for Pollard to break long runs. Tyjae Spears ends 2024 strong: Pollard spent most of the last few weeks injured, giving Spears more playing time, and he made the most of his chances.



Pollard spent most of the last few weeks injured, giving Spears more playing time, and he made the most of his chances. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, May 24

Player performance

Pollard earned the second-best rushing grade among running backs over 2021 and 2022, despite being Ezekiel Elliott‘s backup. His 5.3 yards per carry and 3.7 yards after contact per carry both ranked second among running backs with at least 200 carries, behind only Nick Chubb. He was also top 10 in avoided tackles per attempt and first-down rate.