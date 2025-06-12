Fantasy Football 2025: QB Dak Prescott player profile

Dak Prescott has a rough 2024: Prescott’s accuracy rate dropped significantly, leading to career lows in passing grade and fantasy production, followed by a season-ending hamstring injury.



Prescott’s accuracy rate dropped significantly, leading to career lows in passing grade and fantasy production, followed by a season-ending hamstring injury. Prescott's 2025 Challenge: With the Dallas Cowboys facing a significantly more demanding schedule and concerns about recent injuries, Prescott's fantasy value in 2025 remains uncertain, despite his past performances and potential.



With the Dallas Cowboys facing a significantly more demanding schedule and concerns about recent injuries, Prescott's fantasy value in 2025 remains uncertain, despite his past performances and potential. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, June 12

Player performance

Dak Prescott has started every game of his career since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Prescott was a borderline QB1 for the first three seasons of his career, finishing ninth, 14th and 13th in points per game. He spent the first three seasons of his career relatively injury-free, just two weeks on the injury report, and participated fully in practice every week during those three seasons.

Prescott started his peak as a fantasy performer in 2019, finishing with the third-most fantasy points per game at 21.8. It was his first year with Kelln Moore as the offensive coordinator, and Amari Cooper’s first full year with the team. He played through a shoulder injury late in the season, but he missed practice for the first time. In 2020, he built off of 2019 for five games, averaging a ridiculous 27.9 points per game. He had a three-game stretch with 450 yards and one touchdown, 472 yards and three touchdowns and 502 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered an ankle injury in 2020, and his fantasy value never fully recovered. He averaged at least 17 rushing yards per game in his first five seasons but under 16 in the last four seasons. He also averaged 0.35 rushing touchdowns per game over his first five years and 0.09 rushing touchdowns per game in the last four.