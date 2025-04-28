Fantasy Football 2025: Omarion Hampton player profile

Hampton joins Najee Harris in the backfield: While Harris was initially expected to be the primary running back for Los Angeles, the draft capital spent on Hampton, combined with Harris’ contract situation, suggests that Hampton should take over as the lead back.

Player Performance

Hampton spent the 2022 season in a five-way committee at running back before taking over as an every-down back for the next two years. His volume improved each season. While there wasn’t significant growth in his rushing production between 2023 and 2024 — outside of a few longer runs that boosted his volume stats and EPA — he also became more explosive as a receiver out of the backfield, even though his receiving grade did not notably improve. Hampton ranks among the top 10 FBS running backs over the past eight seasons in average max speed, according to PFF's tracking data, with only Breece Hall and Keaton Mitchell clocking faster among current NFL backs.

As a runner, Hampton was elite in most situations. The one area where he was less consistent was on gap run concepts. He earned a 92.0 PFF rushing grade on zone runs compared to an 84.5 grade on gap runs. As noted in PFF’s draft guide, “Hampton can get impatient and get north before it is necessary,” which likely impacted his performance on man-blocking plays.