Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jerry Jeudy player profile 

2S294XE Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 4 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Jeudy is a solid WR3: The Browns‘ quarterback situation is a mess. The offense probably won’t score many points, but Jeudy should still see plenty of targets amid limited competition.
Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 26

Player Performance

Jeudy was the 15th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played 75% of offensive snaps as a rookie, with an up-and-down season, but ended the year on a high note with five receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. The following season felt like a lost year. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, causing him to miss the following six weeks. His playing time over the rest of the campaign was more limited compared to the prior season, and he didn’t reach 80 yards in any game or score a touchdown.

