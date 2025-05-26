Fantasy Football 2025: WR Jerry Jeudy player profile 

Jerry Jeudy shines during parts of 2024: Once Jameis Winston took over as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback and Amari Cooper was traded away, Jeudy became a top-tier wide receiver for seven weeks.

Jeudy is a solid WR3: The Browns‘ quarterback situation is a mess. The offense probably won’t score many points, but Jeudy should still see plenty of targets amid limited competition.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 26

Player Performance

Jeudy was the 15th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played 75% of offensive snaps as a rookie, with an up-and-down season, but ended the year on a high note with five receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. The following season felt like a lost year. He suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, causing him to miss the following six weeks. His playing time over the rest of the campaign was more limited compared to the prior season, and he didn’t reach 80 yards in any game or score a touchdown.