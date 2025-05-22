Fantasy Football 2025: TE T.J. Hockenson player profile

T.J. Hockenson has been an elite fantasy option: Hockenson had a four-season stretch as a top-six fantasy tight end, including a season tied for the top spot.



Hockenson had a four-season stretch as a top-six fantasy tight end, including a season tied for the top spot. His ACL and MCL injuries impacted his 2024 performance: Hockenson didn’t have the same speed or playing time in 2024 compared to the past after a speedy return. Ideally, both his speed and playing time will return this season.



Hockenson didn’t have the same speed or playing time in 2024 compared to the past after a speedy return. Ideally, both his speed and playing time will return this season. Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 22

Player performance

Hockenson was the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. After a quiet rookie season, Hockenson finished in the top six in fantasy points per game each year from 2020 to 2023. This included 2022, when he was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, and 2023, when he was tied for first in fantasy points per game.