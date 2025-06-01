Fantasy Football 2025: RB Travis Etienne Jr. player profile

Travis Etienne Jr’ s 2024 season was one to forget: After finishing among the top fantasy running backs in 2023, multiple injuries hurt Etienne’s effectiveness last season.



After finishing among the top fantasy running backs in 2023, multiple injuries hurt Etienne’s effectiveness last season. A new regime for the Jacksonville Jaguars : Liam Coen is the new head coach. The team added multiple rookie running backs, greatly complicating Etienne’s fantasy value.



Liam Coen is the new head coach. The team added multiple rookie running backs, greatly complicating Etienne's fantasy value.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 1

Player performance

Travis Etienne Jr. was a first-round pick by Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but a preseason injury cost Etienne his entire rookie season. Etienne began his NFL career as a backup to James Robinson in 2022, but Etienne was playing better. Robinson started five weeks before Etienne took over as the starter. Robinson lasted another two games with the team before he was traded.