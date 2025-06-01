All
Fantasy Football 2025: RB Travis Etienne Jr. player profile

2K8HNPY October 23, 2022: Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs with the ball during a game against the New York Giants in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM.

By Nathan Jahnke
  • Travis Etienne Jr’s 2024 season was one to forget: After finishing among the top fantasy running backs in 2023, multiple injuries hurt Etienne’s effectiveness last season.
  • A new regime for the Jacksonville Jaguars: Liam Coen is the new head coach. The team added multiple rookie running backs, greatly complicating Etienne’s fantasy value.
Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s Fantasy Football Player Profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches and how teammates and coaching staffs

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Sunday, June 1

Player performance

Travis Etienne Jr. was a first-round pick by Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, but a preseason injury cost Etienne his entire rookie season. Etienne began his NFL career as a backup to James Robinson in 2022, but Etienne was playing better. Robinson started five weeks before Etienne took over as the starter. Robinson lasted another two games with the team before he was traded. 

