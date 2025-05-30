Fantasy Football 2025: WR Calvin Ridley player profile

Calvin Ridley showed some sparks to end 2024: Ridley was a non-factor for the Tennessee Titans during the first half of his first season, but you could trust him in your fantasy starting lineup over the year's second half.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, May 30

Player performance

Calvin Ridley wasn’t an immediate starter with the Atlanta Falcons when he was drafted in 2018, but it didn’t take him long to contribute. In his third NFL game, he caught seven passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Despite a few excellent games, he didn’t become a regular starter or surpass 75% of his team's offensive snaps until his second season. He improved each of his first few seasons based on PFF grade, and by 2020, he averaged 18.8 PPR points per game, ranking fourth among wide receivers. He accomplished this despite playing with a broken foot. Ridley ranked in the top 10 in receptions over the first four weeks of 2021 in his first season without Julio Jones. He then stepped away from the game for mental health reasons and missed all of 2022 due to a suspension for gambling.