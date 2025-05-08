Fantasy Football 2025: TE George Kittle player profile

George Kittle is an all-time great: Kittle has both the best receiving grade and best run blocking grade among tight ends over the course of his career.



Kittle has shown no signs of slowing down, but he will be 32 before the end of the season, and most tight ends stop playing at an exceptionally high level before this age.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, May 8

Player performance

George Kittle has put together a Hall of Fame career over the last eight years with the San Francisco 49ers. After an okay rookie season, he’s ranked in the top six in fantasy points per game in each of the last seven seasons. His 94.3 receiving grade over the past seven years is the best among all tight ends, barely beating out Travis Kelce, although Kelce has run nearly 2000 more routes. His 84.5 run-blocking grade is also the best for tight ends during that time.