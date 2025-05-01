Fantasy Football 2025: RB Trevor Etienne player profile

Trevor Etienne lands in a crowded backfield: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Jonathon Brooks are all running backs the Carolina Panthers have recently invested in outside of Etienne.



Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Jonathon Brooks are all running backs the Carolina Panthers have recently invested in outside of Etienne. Etienne joins the undersized running backs of the 2025 draft class: Etienne is below the 25th percentile among running backs in height, weight and arm length.



Etienne is below the 25th percentile among running backs in height, weight and arm length.

Etienne spent two seasons as a backup at Florida behind Montrell Johnson Jr. before transferring to Georgia. Etienne was in an interesting timeshare at Georgia, where Nate Frazier was a clear early-down back, while Cash Jones was a clear third-down back, and Etienne was capable of both roles, leading to a team lead in snaps.